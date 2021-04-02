NOLL: City lacks recycling vision

I am writing to you with a concern that has been on my mind for months, that is the recycling situation.
When we came to Valdosta 20 years ago, the city boasted a new and integrated recycling program with a weekly pick-up. The blue bins were slow to appear before many households, but with time and effort, the word got out and more and more homes had a blue bin next to their trash cans on garbage day. Some households like ours had to get a second bin for the amount of recycling produced in a week.
That is the sign of a successful program that was supported by an education program with information to schools, through mailings, and by handing out recycle informational fliers and magnets at civic events across the city. In short, the recycling program was a success in part due to the hard work of city officials informing the public through every avenue possible.
Last March, the recycling program was basically dismantled and our city now has some drop-off sites. For six months, my neighbors were still bringing their blue bins to the street next to their garbage cans because no one bothered to inform them that the weekly pick up is no more.
I find that disrespectful on many levels.
Years of hard work to build and promote such a vibrant program were tossed down the drain with a pen stroke. Furthermore, not informing the residents shows a total disregard for the citizen involvement required to make a recycling program successful.
Now almost a year after the change in policy, no more blue bins are at the curb but the trash bins are overflowing again. That is exactly what happens when you stop curbside recycling. You get more trash going into the landfill.
Despite the fact that I'm getting less service from my city, as I suspected the bill from the city has gone up by $2.25. Presumably to pay for the increased trash going to the landfill.
Did you all not notice that the county raised their tipping fees this year as well? This makes putting trash in the landfill more expensive. I'm not a city manager but this seems like the worst time to eliminate the vibrant recycling program that reduced trash to the landfill by 25%.
This recycling program issue goes well beyond poor communication; this looks like a city with no vision and no direction.
Karen Noll lives in Valdosta.
