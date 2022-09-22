Baseball fans have multiple storylines to keep up with as Major League Baseball enters the homestretch of this season.
How many home runs will Aaron Judge finish with? Will Albert Pujols eclipse the 700 home run mark? Who will win the highly contested National League (N.L.) East Division race between reigning champion Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets?
One of the more fascinating races that will likely not be decided until the final week will be to determine who captures this year's N.L. Rookie of the Year award. It's usually exciting just to have one worthy nominee to compete for the award, as it generates buzz about the player's potential moving forward in the future. The Braves are blessed to have two players who will undoubtedly finish 1-2 in voting. It's just a question of who voters like more, outfielder Michael Harris II or starting pitcher Spencer Strider.
Both have been integral parts of the Braves' resurgence down the stretch as they erased a huge Mets lead in the division.
Harris is batting .308 with 18 homers and 59 RBIs in only 367 at-bats while mostly being stationed in the lower part of the batting order. He's provided speed with 18 stolen bases and an elite glove in the outfield. His wins above replacement (WAR) is 4.9, tied for second among position players. An argument could be made that the Braves did not hit their stride until Harris was called up from the minor leagues and put in the everyday lineup.
As good as Harris is in the batting order, Strider has been just as dominant on the mound, especially when the Braves finally wised up and inserted him into the starting rotation.
Strider is 11-5 with a 2.67 ERA and 0.99 WHIP. But despite being limited with 131.2 innings, he still has recorded 202 strikeouts, good for sixth in Major League Baseball. His 3.9 WAR is also good for second on the team among pitchers behind only Max Fried. Strider has recorded 60 strikeouts in his last six starts.
So the question is who is more deserving? One could make a valid case for both players. But as it stands now I would lean more towards Strider. But voters can't go wrong with either player receiving the award.
That's what is so exciting about this year's team. They are obviously in win-now mode but also have the pieces in place to contend for the next decade. Harris and Strider will be important components of those future playoff teams. And one of them will be the Rookie of the Year.
