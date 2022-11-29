Dale Murphy isn’t in the Hall of Fame. A case could be made that he should be.
Fred McGriff isn’t in the Hall of Fame, either. But an even stronger case could be made he should be as well.
Two Atlanta Braves legends that should have already been chosen for Major League Baseball’s highest honor might get their long-awaited due on Sunday when the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee votes on who it will induct into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Both are on the ballot that also includes the likes of Barry Bonds, Don Mattingly, Roger Clemens, Curt Schilling and Rafael Palmeiro.
Following Hank Aaron and before Chipper Jones, Murphy was the Braves’ best position player for a long time. Not many players can claim they won consecutive Most Valuable Player awards. But that was Murphy’s claim to fame in 1982-83.
He batted .281 with 36 home runs and a league-leading 109 RBIs in 1982. He followed that with a career-high .302 average, 36 homers and a league-leading 121 RBIs. The seasons netted him back-to-back MVP awards. He also finished in the top 15 four other seasons, while also collecting five Gold Glove and four Silver Slugger awards.
Murphy concluded his career, which also included stints with the Philadelphia Phillies and Colorado Rockies, with 398 homers and 1,266 RBIs.
Who can forget McGriff’s contributions to the Braves? The first baseman made an emphatic entrance into Braves lore when he was traded for in the middle of the 1993 season. His 19 homers and 55 RBIs sparked the Braves past the San Francisco Giants for the division championship. No doubt, the team would not have kept their division title streak that season if it had not traded for the lanky left-hander.
He finished his 19-year career with 493 homers and 1,550 RBIs. McGriff was a five-time All-Star and finished in the top 10 in MVP voting five times.
There’s no doubting the numbers both of these All-Stars put up during their illustrious careers. But would the average baseball fan agree that their careers should end in the Hall of Fame? Should they be bound for Cooperstown?
I say yes. Their impact, especially during their time in Atlanta, was significant. Murphy was one of the best two-way players in the game. McGriff was one of the best sluggers in the sport and helped deliver the team’s first World Series championship.
They both deserve their Hall of Fame recognition. Hopefully, they will find it this weekend.
