Happy New Year!
Remember God is good. When you pray and ask God for wisdom and understanding, He will give it to you.
How can we avoid negative thinking and focus on the positive? How can we change a doom and gloom mindset? Instead of letting the problems we face in life keep us down, we should replace such mindset with a positive, one knowing that you are a child of God and that He can help you through anything.
We live in such a negative world. Who has the answer? My Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Who is in control of everything on this earth of His?
Positive tips that are helpful:
1. Be thankful: Like a nice warm bed to sleep in, that you just got out of. However, I could approach it another way by thanking God that the sun will come out tomorrow. You will feel better when you have an attitude of gratitude. Start your day with gratitude to God. Being grateful relieves stress, reduces depression, changes your thinking and opens the doors to possibilities. Conclude your day in the same way for the same reason.
2. Take on a can-do approach: Instead of seeing a problem in everything that can’t be dealt with, turn your perspective around to look at the positive. Consider the upside of everything. Having a positive attitude is asking how something can be done rather than saying it can’t be done. Avoid a mindset of the problem and keep your mind on Jesus. He says He will give you peace of mind.
3. Question your thoughts and ask yourself: Are my thoughts Godly? Are they based on Satan’s ways and influence? Are my thoughts of courage to endure and work through the problems, knowing there is light at the end of the tunnel, or are they of defeat? The question is what are you dealing with that my God can cure, If He wants to. It is left up to the Master who is higher than we are. Are we making mountains out of molehills? Take control of your thoughts. Replace them with a positive encouraging approach to life, knowing that everything can work with God’s help.
4. Bring positivity into someone else’s life. Many people are going through severe trials right now. We should not focus on our thoughts but on others by giving them kind words of encouragement. Doing this will change your whole thought process. Be kind and helpful to others. Be an encourager as the Apostle Barnabas appeared to have been. His name in Hebrew means, “ son of encouragement” or son of comfort.” The world needs more people like him, and we all can help fill that job.
5. Take your problems to God: God cares deeply for us. “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper and not harm you. Plans to give you hope and a future. Then you will call upon Me and come and pray to Me and I will listen to you, you will seek Me and find Me. When you seek Me with all your heart. (Jeremiah 29: 11-13.).
James “J.B.” Miller is a resident of Lakeland and member of Burning Bush Outreach Ministry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.