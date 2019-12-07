Pray, call on the name of Jesus. Keep Him in your life and give Him the thanks to be alive this day. He woke you up this morning and started you on your way.
Realize God is a good God. God loves all of us the same, no matter if you are rich or poor.
Even, Donald Trump has to die one day. He can’t say, “Lord let me go to the bank and count my money.” Jesus looks on the Book of Life and calls His angels to come and take His child Home to the other side. The same dirt that covers the poor is the same dirt that covers the rich man.
Live each day to the fullest because tomorrow is promised to no one.
Job 1:21. And he said: Naked I come from my mother’s womb, and naked shall I return there, The Lord gave, and the Lord has taken away; blessed be the name of the Lord.
Job 14: 1-2. Man that is born of a woman is of few days, and full of trouble. He cometh forth like a flower, and is cut down: he fleeth also as a shadow, and continueth not. So, who do you want to follow this day, (Matt 19: 14. God’s ways are above our ways.
Roman 8:28. We forget God’s promise “that all things work together for good to them, that have God, to them who are the called according to his purpose, How wonderful it is that God is faithful even when our patience and faithfulness fall short. His word is steadfast that he will give salvation and eternal life to all who believe in the Lord Jesus Christ. Earthly mistake and sins are overridden by eternal grace and mercy.
May the Lord enable each of us to be faithful instruments in fulfilling His purpose.
Luke 11:3. The Lord’s prayer contains the petition “Give us this day, our daily bread.” The Lord has promised to care about our needs and desires. God knows what is best for us, and His ways are above ours, in His goodness. He may refuse to grant our specific desires, or He may amend the timing of His answer. Jesus modeled the proper attitude for us in Gethsemane (Matt. 26:39. He realized the necessity of yielding to God the Father.
In prayer, we present to God the needs and cares of others. By doing this, we exercise our love. The Christian who prays only for himself needs to reevaluate his personal relationship with God. We can count on His steadfast faithfulness.
1 John 4:21. Although Believers should serve all people, they should make a special effort to bless other believers. This is because Christian acts of love and support reveal true love for God.
Make the most of what time is left beloved. Obey God and demonstrate the true gospel by doing good unto all.
James J.B. Miller Jr., Lakeland
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.