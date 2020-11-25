Where do you stand with God? There is a place for your soul. You are not alone. Don't die before you meet Jesus.
Don't listen to the devil, he will lead you on the wrong path. It is time to seek the Lord while you still have life in your body.
Let us rise up and build for the Almighty God. Many are called but few are chosen.
God wants to work with who could stop the rain. The Lord did it.
The way has already been made. A king without a kingdom. It is a matter of life or death; which one do you choose? I choose life.
Don't lose your focus. Don't go back in Egypt. Your day will come saith the Lord. Be not afraid; only believe in God, who is living among the dead. Where is your faith in God?
The devil may block me, but he won't stop me. I know a man called Jesus. Not my will, Lord but your will be done in my life. I desire to follow Jesus.
Stay in your calling. If the Master didn't tell you to preach, wait until you have been called from Him. If you are looking for a better day with the Lord, there will be no more crying sickness, death or pain. Everyday will be like Sunday sitting around the throne with God.
Just imagine that it will be a glorious day to hear Him say "sit down and rest with me my child."
Watch how you treat me. You may need my help one day. Renew your mind and keep moving for Jesus. Prayer is the answer. It is something about the morning joy in the mist of your troubles. Keep your life plugged up to the main source. Stay connected with the Lord. Loose the man and let him go. Come out of the closet seeking for a little more of Jesus.
I just want to say thank you Jesus for giving me a second chance at life when I was sick 18 years ago. I couldn't walk and had to stay in the ICU for 10 days, a place I have never been. I didn't even know my sweet, beloved wife and children who came to visit me. I had to learn how to walk all over again.
But the Almighty God refused to let the devil have me. I refuse to turn on the Lord. I was lost but was found by the grace of God. God can fix it. That is the way my God works. He can be in your life too if you repent and ask God to forgive you for all of your sins.
I am a new person who has changed my lifestyle with the help of the Lord. This is the best thing that has ever happened to me. Jesus will pick you up even if He has to reach way down and pull you up out of the valley. Look back over your life and see how far the Lord has brought you. Give Him all the praise and glory for letting you live to see one more day.
James Miller is a resident of Lakeland.
