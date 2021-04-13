Joshua 1:1-9. Keep this Bible of law alway on your lips. Never give up on the Lord: because when everyone else leaves you, the Heavenly Father will always be with you at all time, giving you hope for tomorrow. Hold on my child to my unchanging hand.
God, stir up in me a greater hunger to seek. Study and know the Bible. Never give up my quest to understand your wisdom, dear Jesus.
Hearing and understanding the Bible gives them hope, O’ Heavenly Father may we never give up seeking the power and wisdom of Scripture says the Lord.
Psalm 91:1. Whoever dwells in the shelter of the most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty, safe and still; understanding the benefits of stillness. We can be still and rest in Him because we are safe under the shelter of His unchanging faithfulness. Safe.
Early in my spiritual life, business made me feel accepted, important and in content because I know a man called Jesus. But He’s our refuge, no matter how many troubles or uncertainness surround us. The path ahead may seem long, scary or overwhelming, but His love is everlasting. He hears us, answers us and stays with us, now and forever into internal life.
In what ways have you seen God’s protection in your life? How can you face difficulties knowing that God has you under His wings?
Heavenly Father, thank you for providing a safe haven and unfailing love for me. Dear Jesus, when I couldn’t see my way out thank you Jesus.
The Apostle John didn’t sidestep the harsh realities of Jesus. Life on earth; he wrote of both the good Jesus did and the challenges He faced. The final words from his gospel gives insight into the purpose behind the book that bears his name, Jesus-performed many other signs which are not recorded by John. But these, he says, were written that you may believe John 20: 31. John’s diary ends on the note of triumph: Jesus is the Messiah, the Son of God, “the gift of those gospel words allows us the opportunity to believe and have life in his name."
The gospels are diary accounts of God’s love for us. They are words to read and share to others for they lead us to life. They lead us to Christ. Who wouldn’t want a man like Jesus to come into your life and give you peace of mind?
Gracious God, thank you for the gift of the scripture, written down by faithful hands so that I might believe and have life.
James Miller Jr. lives in Lakeland.
