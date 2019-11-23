A Crutch? 2 Corinthians 4: 8-15. We are hard pressed on every side, but not crushed. Perplexed but not despaired. 2 Corinthians 4:8. These believers were not looking for a crutch. They had something deep and essential in their hearts.
They had a personal relationship with God. A relationship born of faith in the work of Jesus on the cross. They were limping along looking for something to hold them up.
A crutch? Hardly. Faith in Christ is not about safety and caution. It is about believing Jesus and trusting Him no matter what. It’s about taking up a daily cross (Luke 9:23) and living for the Savior because Jesus died on the cross for us.
Our faith may not be great, but our God is. It’s God’s plan, not ours. 1 Samuel 4:1-21. I will say of the Lord. “He is my refuge and my fortress my God, in whom I trust.
Psalm 91:2. No matter our resources, we will fail unless we use them according to God’s plan. Let’s study the work, pray for God’s direction, and trust His lead (Psalm 9:1-2) before we step out on any venture of faith. We see in part, God sees the whole.
Judges 2:6-12. After that whole generation had been gathered to their ancestors, another generation grew up who knew neither the Lord nor what He had done for Israel. Judes 2.10.
The Israelites who first entered the promised land with Joshua saw the mighty acts of God and believed (Judges 2-7). But sadly, the very next generation “knew neither the Lord nor what He had done for Israel (v. 10).
It was not long before they turned aside to worship other gods (v. 12). They didn’t make their parents’ faith their own. No generation can live off the faith from the previous generation.
Every generation needs a firsthand faith. When faced with trouble of any kind, the faith that is not personalized is likely to drift and falter. Those who are second, third or even fourth generation Christians have a wonderful legacy to be sure.
However, there is no secondhand faith. Find out what God says in His word and personalize it so that yours is a fresh, firsthand faith (Joshua 1.8).
If your faith is not personalized, it’s not faith. Jesus doesn’t need lawyers, He needs witnesses to carry His word out to the last sin, sick soul.
1 John 1:1-7. As Christians, we often refer to sharing our faith in Christ as “witnesses” or “giving our testimonies.”
John, a companion and disciple of Jesus, wrote: We have seen, and bear witness and declare to you that entered life which we have seen and heard. We declare to you (1 John 1-3 NKJW).
If you know Jesus as your Savior and have experienced His love, grace and forgiveness, you can tell someone else about Him. Youth, beauty and theological training are not required. Reality and enthusiasm are more valuable than a training course in how to share your faith.
When it comes to telling someone the wonderful story of how Jesus Christ can transform a person’s life, there is no substitute for a firsthand witness like you.
We can learn the lesson of trust in the school of our trials, but one thing I learned through all of my trials and tribulations, I am going to stay with the Lord. If you stay with the Lord and pray to Him, He will come to your rescue.
James J.B. Miller Is resident of Lakeland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.