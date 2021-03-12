Know where you stand with the Lord. You can fool people but you can’t fool the high Priest who knows all about you, because He is the one that can look directly in the heart of man.
If you want to make a change in your life, just fall on your knees and ask God for forgiveness. Sometimes you will lose friendships but you have to realize that your life is ready for a new road to travel.
When you get to the end of a crossroad in life and don’t see which way to go, that is when the devil says “I have you now.” You can just say one word, “Jesus.” He will reach out His arms and say “Come with Me my child, you have tried everything else, now try Me.”
God is always calling out to us to cross over on the side to be with the other saints before it is too late. The ship is sailing way from the dock.
If you get a ticket in your hand, you’d better get on board with the Lord, because it is getting late in the evening. And the sun is going down. This is why when you rise in the morning by the grace of God, you need to tell Him “Thank you Jesus for letting me see one more day."
Just because the almighty God woke you up this morning, it is not possible that you will see the sun go down in the west. Every time we exhale and breathe, it could be our last breath on this earth. You might be on a ventilator or in a coma and can’t say anything.
The doctor told me once when I was in the IC Unit, that the last thing to leave you before you die is your hearing. He explained to me that when someone is in the IC Unit, be careful what you say because they can hear but they can’t respond.
Let me talk about Black History.
I grew up on a farm in Lowndes County owned by my father, Mr. J.P. Miller Sr., down in Naylor, Ga., which is still in the family. The Ham and Egg Show started back in the mid-1950s by the Black farmers from Lowndes County at the place it stayed for 66 years.
Mr. John Saunders was the county agent in Valdosta, Ga. Some of the great Black men who supported it was Mr. James Buster Perry, Mr. Donald Crawford, Mr. Alvin Sermans and his family, the Lucas family and many more Black families. The Black farmers kept it going. It was such a great show to let people know that we had some very strong Black farmers in Lowndes County.
The county only had two Black high schools that started back in the late '50s and went until 1970 or 1971. Mount Zion training school, was across from Mount Zion Church and lasted until 1959 or 1960.
They built Westside High School (Seminoles Braves) off James Road in the Jones Settlement and closed it in 1970 or 1971. The school colors were green and white. The same school is now called Westside Elementary School. The Black schools had bus drivers which were all Black men.
A very lot of Black farmers used to grow row crops in Lowndes County and they owned their land. Mr. L.D. Walton was the first Black deputy sheriff in Lowndes County. Mr. Ralph Harrington was the first Black police officer in Valdosta. The first Black drug officer in Valdosta was Mr. James Walker. We called him Lt. Walker.
There were many older Black men who owned their own businesses. Mr. C.H. Mitchell Barfeus in Valdosta and Lowndes County Black carpenter, Black brick mason and a few landscapers. If we do not tell our young Black generation about this, some will never know.
Isaiah 43: 16-21. Hope in the Desert. This is what the Lord says. He who made a way through the sea, a path through the mighty waters who drew out the chariots and horses, the army and reinforcements together, and they lay them, never to rise again, extinguished, snuffed out like a wick; forget the former things, do not dwell on the past. I am making a way in the wilderness and a stream in the wasteland. The wild animals honor me. The jackals and the awe, because I provide water in the wilderness and streams in the wasteland, to give drink to my people, my chosen, the people I formed from myself that they may proclaim my praise. Amen.
Stay with the Lord no matter what you go through. Run and don’t look back at your problems. Stay focus on the Lord and don’t give up or give in.
James Miller Jr. is a resident of Lakeland.
