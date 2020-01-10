Philippians 3:7-14; Forgetting what is behind and straining toward what is ahead, I press on toward the good; if you are struggling with a past choice, who might you talk to for help to press on? Jesus.
The object in the mirror may be closer than it appears. We look in the mirror of our lives and see mistakes looming right there.
Threatening to consume us with guilt or shame, the Apostle Paul understood the past potentially paralyzing power he’d spent years trying to live perfectly apart from Christ, and even persecuted Christians.
Phillipians 3: 1-9. Regret over his past could easily have crippled him, but Paul found such beauty and power in his relationship with Christ that he was compelled to let go of his old life. (V. 8-9) that freed him to look forward in faith instead of backward in fear or regret. Our redemption in Christ has freed us to live for Him. We don’t have to let those “objects in our mirror” dictate our direction as we continue forward.
Genesis 1-27. This woman’s story invites us to remember that each of us are created in God’s image. God created mankind in his own image. In the image of God, He created them, male and female, He created them. Genesis 1-27. No matter what we look like on the outside, all of us are an image of God. As His created persons, we reflect His glory. And as believers in Jesus, we are being transformed to represent Him in the world.
Do you struggle to love the skin you are in? Today, look in the mirror and smile for God. He created you in His image. What’s more important to you is how people see you or if they see God in you? What are ways you can represent His image to others? Reign in my heart so others can see You in me, dear Jesus.
I am not alone because I know a man named Jesus. Dear God, thank you for always being awake and present with me in every day and night.
Can we relax? Yes, we could relax in God’s goodness and faithfulness instead of worrying.
As Jesus neared His death, He knew His disciples would need to learn this. They would soon face a time of upheaval and persecution. To encourage them, Jesus said He would send the Holy Spirit to live with them and remind them of what He was taught.
John 14-26. And so He could say, Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. Do not let your heart be trouble and do not be afraid. v. 27. There is plenty we can be uptight about in our everyday lives. But we can grow in our trust in God by reminding ourselves that His Spirit lives in us. And He offers us His peace as we draw on His strength.
Teach me Jesus to trust your faithfulness, to know your presence, to experience your peace. To relate, He says let not your heart be troubled. My God can give you peace of mind to relax in your life.
In the year of 2002, I became very sick. I had to learn how to walk all over again. The doctors told me I may never walk again or I may need crutches, a wheelchair, or a walker. But, the good Lord said “you will walk again.” That is why I give God the Glory and praise His Holy name in pride because God is still working miracles in our lives.
James J. B. Miller is a resident of Lakeland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.