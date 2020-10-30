Because Jesus is the King of kings, and Lord of lords, have you realized who put you asleep at night?
And He is so good to His people, not to let the death angels visit your house at night. He will wake up and open your eyes to see one more beautiful day.
This is why before we do anything after we wake up, we need to say “thank you Lord. O’ Heavenly Father, I come before You in the name of Jesus. I am asking You to forgive me of all my sins in the mighty name of Jesus."
You can think the wrong thing, or dream the wrong thing and never say you do not dream about something. This is why we need to repent each and every day.
God has been so good to His people this year. There are reasons why you need Jesus:
Jesus loves you. He desires to have a relationship with you and to give you a life full of joy and purpose.
Why do you need Him in your life? Because you have a past. You can’t go back but He can. The Bible says, “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, and today and forever." (Hebrews 13.8) He can walk into these places of sin and failure, wipe the slate clean and give you a new beginning.
You need a friend. Jesus knows the worst about you. Yet, He believes the best. Why? Because He sees you not as you are, but as you will be when He gets through with you. What a friend!
He holds the future. Who else are you going to trust? In His hands you are safe and secure, today, tomorrow and for all eternity. His word says “For I know the plans I have for you — plans for good and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope. In those days when you pray, I will listen." (Jeremiah 29: 11-12)
If you’d like to begin a personal relationship with Jesus today, please pray this prayer: Lord Jesus, I invite you into my life. I believe you died for me and your blood pays for my sins and provides me with the gift of eternal life. By faith I receive that and I acknowledge you as my Lord and Savior. Amen.
James “J.B.” Miller is a resident of Lakeland.
