McGUYRT: TitleTown USA is buzzing again

With the hiring of Rush Propst, arguably the best high school football coach in America for the winningest high school football team in the nation, excitement is at the highest level in years.
I am Calvin McGuyrt, age 82, born at the old hospital one block from Cleveland Field, and most probably have seen more Wildcat games than any current fan, including 20 of 24 state championships.
I was only 3 when we won our first state title and I missed three others in north Georgia. I had the privilege of founding and co-hosting “Wildcat Tradition” TV show with legendary coach Nick Hyder for 23 years.
The show was part of ABC’s high school football special 20/20 TV program with Barbara Walters.
You would have to be born or raised here to know what it really means to be a Wildcat. Fans are ecstatic about getting a coach that we feel can return us to the glory days of coaches Nick Hyder and Wright Bazemore.
Rush Propst has seven state titles to go with the Cats’ 24, as well as our six national championships to enhance Valdosta’s resume even more.
As Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason stated, “Several coaches from different states were interviewed and contacted, but after all meetings and interviews, all boxes were checked by Coach Propst. We are proud and excited to have a coach of his caliber to lead and guide the Wildcats back to national prominence while always doing the best to prepare our young men to be productive citizens, now and in the future.’’
Coach Propst’s response: “It’s an honor to lead the Wildcat program, to go in there and be a part of the tradition. You don’t have to create anything there. They’ve been winning and they want to win bigger. I want to thank Dr. Cason who I worked for in Colquitt for seven years and the board members. I also want to thank the town of Valdosta and the fans. It’s an honor. I’m glad to be back on the sidelines.”
We also want to thank Dr. Cason and the board members that selected Coach Propst to lead our program. We need to now put any unfortunate situations from the past behind us and move forward to the future.
As Wildcat family, we have always united together at crucial times and will this time. In fact, our community is more positive and unified than in some time. We believe this proven state and national championship coach will have a long and successful career here.
His family is looking forward to moving to Valdosta and meeting everybody and making this their home for a long time.
His three children that are still at home want to be Valdosta Wildcats. When they graduate from Valdosta High, they will always be as Coach Hyder said, “once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat.”
Calvin McGuyrt lives in Valdosta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.