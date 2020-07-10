McFADDEN: Racism interwoven into fabric of our lives

Racism is finely interwoven into the fabric of American society and presents itself in all facets of our institutions.
This is something I have always recognized and experienced throughout my life. Even during my military career, racist attitudes and behaviors were present.
In fact, just recently, the U.S. Air Force admitted to a persistent and consistent racial bias against black airmen in its own justice system.
This admission just goes to show that no matter the safeguards or level of race relations training, racism is so knitted into the American landscape it festers just underneath the surface of everyday life until it’s caught on camera, or called out for all of its ugliness.
In other words, no matter where you turn, racism is present, some open and brazen, and some not as obvious but still present.
For centuries now America has acted to deceive the masses asserting blacks are less than whites. In fact, this plank was nailed into the 3/5 compromise legislation during the 1787 Constitutional Convention. Although working to become a more perfect union, whites must recognize their own conscious and “unconscious bias” inflicted upon black people who God created in God’s own image.
Black people have always achieved, excelled and accomplished much, even under a brutal and suppressive system; just check an accurate account of America’s history.
There is much work to do to bring about justice in an unjust and unfair society. No more apathy, black citizens in every town and municipality must become active participants in the civic process of our community.
Otherwise, nothing will change, and another opportunity to march and chant and protest on the courthouse square will come.
To the white citizenry, I say it’s not enough to have a black friend, you must acknowledge the systemic racism embedded in our nation’s psyche and then work to help dismantle it, plank by plank and thread by thread. Otherwise, the same racism we see today will certainly be with us tomorrow.
So, where do we find hope in times like these? The book of Habakkuk portrays one of God’s prophets equally enraged as he lived inside an oppressive and cruel society.
When you read the second chapter of this small but significant book, the systemic injustice is noticeably clear and very explicit. Yet, it ends with some very reassuring words for the prophet and us as well.
Words we as African Methodist repeat in our worship services routinely ... “but the Lord is in His Holy Temple.”
Beautiful people, despite the horrendous evil of Habakkuk’s day, and yes, our present-day as well, God remains among us.
As God was with our ancestors during the cruel, vicious and oppressive system of slavery, Reconstruction, Jim Crow and the civil rights movement, even now God marches with us through our present-day struggle for a more egalitarian society, and with God’s help, we will realize a better day for us all.
The Rev. Billy Graham McFadden is a resident of Valdosta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.