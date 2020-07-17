As Mayor and Council have considered the issues evolving in our community, this correspondence comes in an effort to further unite and bring perspective to concerns that our citizens may be embracing.
We, as elected officials felt the need to address an article that was published in your paper. This letter is not a rebuttal but merely a clarification.
The Police Advocacy Board was never dismantled. The council along with the city manager agreed that it should be restructured with new members and increased independence.
After Chief (Leslie) Manahan was selected as the new chief of the Valdosta Police Department, it was unanimously agreed that she would be responsible for introducing herself to our community. Chief Manahan and council members organized community walks designed to meet, greet and introduce Chief Manahan on a personal level.
However, due to the onset of COVID-19, this initiative had to be discontinued and tabled until the threat subsides.
Along with the neighborhood walks, the advocacy board will continue to work with faith-based leaders, homeowner associations and neighborhood watch groups to continue its efforts to promote positive and productive relationships between our communities and police.
We sincerely solicit the support of every citizen that has a desire to be a part of the solution in truly making Valdosta a “City Without Limits” in caring, supporting and understanding that we are stronger together with the common good of “all” in focus.
Citizens are encouraged to reach out to the mayor and council for meaningful dialogue and constructive criticism.
We are here to serve. We all must understand that our goals for unity and progress cannot be achieved by provoking false assumptions and unrealistic demands.
We are all responsible for making this great community a better place to live, work, play and raise our families. Unity is strength ... when there is teamwork and collaboration, wonderful things can be achieved.
Let’s hold hands and do the work that is needed to move Valdosta forward!
– Mayor Scott James Matheson and Council members Ben Norton, Sandra Tooley, Tim Carroll, Sonny Vickers, Andy Gibbs, Eric Howard. Submitted by Eric Howard.
