MARKS: Welcome to Advent

This is Advent ... but as I look at the tinsel and glitter, decorations and sales, I think something important is hidden. Advent is a time of patient preparation, a time to breathe deeply and look through our personal joys and woes.
To look through them to ... what?
The word “Advent” means approach, or arrival. That sounds much simpler than Mary and Joseph’s wrenching experience of traveling through great danger. It sounds much simpler than bearing a child in a manger, the child who brought such joy and awe to the Magi, to us; the child who walked through discomfort and grief to show us the way; the child whose birth we celebrate on Dec. 25.
Advent is a time for self-examination, a time of preparation. In Luke 21 we read about “anguish and perplexity” at “what is coming on in the world.” But we need listen to what Luke then says: “when these things begin to take place, stand up and raise your heads, because your redemption is drawing near.”
So we need to look around us with new eyes. Fall and winter are here, and death is all around. But so is the promise of life.
To walk outside on a cool, sunny day and watch the long-leaf pines dancing in the breeze, to know that the straw they shed nourishes the ground and that the plants we trim will flower in the spring explains in part what I mean.
Or to put it another way, every day we make life out of death. A writer takes pen, ink, and paper and writes an inspiring poem. A bread-maker puts yeast in a bland, powdery substance and creates flavorful bread that feeds the hungry. A painter creates a new world on a blank canvas; a knitter turns yarn into a scarf that keeps a child warm.
There are other ways, too. We can comfort a friend who has lost a relative; we can teach someone to read or write. We can help feed the hungry and clothe the needy. We can reach out in love to our brothers and sisters no matter who they are.
In doing so, we are preparing the way for the Christ child in the manger of our lives.
Patricia Marks is a retired deacon at Christ Episcopal Church, Valdosta.
