Imagine a world in which children read books for free. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library makes that wish come true.
The program, which mails free, high-quality books to children from birth until the 5th birthday, no matter their family’s income, was brought to Lowndes County in 2009 by Dr. Dennis Marks, then president of the Valdosta Rotary Club.
The local Rotary Clubs – Valdosta Rotary Club, Valdosta North Rotary Club, and the then-extant Valdosta Sunrise Rotary Club – agreed to be sponsors, which means raising money to pay for the books, which are free to the children.
Since 2009, the Lowndes County Imagination Library Affiliate has raised about $300,000 from the community to provide books to about 4,000 children in Lowndes County. We are grateful to the community for its generous support.
Sometimes we struggle to raise the money.
Through the Valdosta Daily Times, we have appealed to the community. And the community has never let us down. Thank you, again and again!
A few years back, the Valdosta Rotary Club created the Valdosta Rotary Literacy Fund Committee, chaired by Deanna Smith, a financial advisor, to raise funds for all the club’s literacy projects – Imagination Library, Community Partners in Education, and the GED program at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College. It’s good to have a financial advisor in charge of the money.
It was Ms. Smith who came up with the idea of the Imaginary Ball for the Imagination Library. Instead of buying a ticket and then having to get a gown or tuxedo, and pay a babysitter, patrons could buy a ticket to an Imaginary Ball, stay home and read to a child or grandchild.
They could attend the ball in their imagination, just like one does in reading a book. Tickets cost $125, enough to provide a child a book a month from birth to 5th birthday. The first Imaginary Ball in 2019 was a great success, raising some $5,000.
In 2020, though, the pandemic struck. Deanna’s clever idea became an absolute necessity for raising money safely. And the community responded generously – the Second Annual Imaginary Ball raised nearly twice as much – almost $10,000.
Ms. Smith, as might be expected of a financial advisor, is a Republican. A few months ago, she invited Russ Goodman, the Republican candidate for state Senate, to become a member of the Valdosta Rotary Club.
Dr. Marks, as might be expected of a retired VSU astrophysics professor, is a Democrat. So, he invited Dr. Treva Gear, the Democratic candidate for state Senate, to become a member. Both were inducted into membership at the same time, pledging to uphold the Rotary motto, “Service Above Self.”
You might think that would be fine before the election, but what about after the election? What then? Well, the day after the election ...
Rotary Clubs have a practice called Happy Dollars. A member can chip in a dollar, or two, or more, to make a happy announcement. So, the day after the election. Ms. Smith offered two Happy Dollars – one for state Senator-elect Russ Goodman and another for former state Senate candidate Dr. Treva Gear. Ms. Smith commended both candidates for excellent campaigns, focusing on issues, not on personalities.
Dr. Marks then offered three Happy Dollars for all who had voted – Republicans, independents and Democrats – Red, White and Blue. Those five Happy Dollars and the others raised that day and every week support the club’s literacy projects in the community.
State Senator-elect Russ Goodman is a Republican and a Rotarian. Dr. Treva Gear is a Democrat and a Rotarian. County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter is a Republican and a Rotarian. County Commissioner Joyce Evans is a Democrat and a Rotarian.
County Commissioner Mark Wisenbaker is a Republican and a Rotarian. City Councilwoman Vivian Miller-Cody is chairwoman of the Lowndes County Democratic Party and a Rotarian (Valdosta North Rotary).
Seth DeMott is chairman of the Lowndes County Republican Party and a member of the Valdosta Rotary Literacy Fund Committee. Ms. Smith is a Republican and chair of that Rotary Committee. Dr. Marks is a Democrat and team coordinator of the Lowndes County Imagination Library affiliate.
As Rotarians, all are committed to “Service Above Self." Indeed, we might add “Community Above Political Party.”
Dennis Marks and Deanna Smith are with the Valdosta Rotary Club. They note in addition to their shared commitment to “Service Above Self’ and improved literacy in the community, Marks and Smith have some other things in common. Smith’s husband, Terry, shares a birthday with Marks, and both couples have wedding anniversaries in November.
