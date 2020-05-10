MALONE: Mothers give them wings

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 10. Mothers all over our great nation will be celebrated and honored on that special day.
My Mother, Mary Malone, was born on May 10, 1925, and my oldest son, Matt on the 17th. My own birthday is May 20. So, this month is especially meaningful for the Malone family.
My Mom. She was a beauty ... in more ways than one.
You’ve seen her. She was like a lot of moms. You probably waved to her. You passed her in the grocery store. She went unnoticed to some. To some, she was just another little sweet old lady. And that’s OK. But to me, she was the most important human ever manufactured by Heaven.
She blushed easily. She didn’t like attention. In fact, if she were still here, she’d probably die from embarrassment if anyone were to ever write about how beautiful she was ... like I’m doing now.
My Mom taught me a lot of important things growing up. The most important was preparing for eternity. She was teaching me that lesson her whole life, often in ways I didn’t understand at the time. But it was especially true during the last several days of her life.
In June of 2012, my Mom suddenly became ill, entered the hospital, and got somewhat better. But, before she could return home, she had to enter a nursing home for some rehabilitation. While there, she suffered a stroke and passed away after about a week at the age of 87. It was a very ... hard ... lesson.
My Mom sacrificed greatly for me. She went without so I could have things she never enjoyed. And she backed me relentlessly, never wavering in her trust, confidence and belief in me. My Mom took the feathers from her wings, and sacrificially added them to mine, gently helping me grow my own … and then set me free to fly as high and as far as I dared.
She loved me unconditionally. Even when I let her down ... even when I didn’t deserve it.
My Mom was a member of “the Greatest Generation.” She lived a simple life full of compassion and caring, always considering others before herself. She had an endearing, positive attitude, never complained, and loved the Lord and her family with all her heart. After she died, we found within the pages of her Bible, in her own handwriting, these words ...
“Trust Jesus ... He is interested.
God is greater than our troubles.
Seek the Lord. Love others.”
Those words speak volumes to me, and have impacted my life greatly, even to this day. Her faith and her example laid the foundation for me to grow into my role as a man. She prepared me well for that role ... and for eternity. I’m still learning those lessons, and for that, and for her, I will be eternally grateful.
I love you, Mom. I will see you soon ...
Bill Malone is a resident of Valdosta.
