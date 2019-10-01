M. NOLL: Georgia PSC dabbles in 'bio-foolery'

It is mind-boggling that some still promote biomass incineration as a clean source of energy. It is not. Quite to the contrary.
About 10 years ago, Atlanta-based Sterling Energy tried to hoodwink our community into such an undertaking, and they inserted a small solar power plant into the equation, to distract from an otherwise dirty energy project. However, economic and environmental realities, including health risks associated with biomass incineration, soon caught up with them.
The biomass incinerator was canceled, and what started with a small solar power plant, has by now grown to more than 6 megawatt of solar energy production in Valdosta, making our city one of the leading solar communities in our state.
We have plenty of reasons to celebrate Georgia’s increasing solar energy portfolio, and the current chairman of Georgia’s Public Service Commission indeed deserves credit for this. However, Jason Shaw’s recent depiction of biomass energy as “clean” is reusing a myth already circulated by Sterling Energy years ago, and which has long been exposed for what it is: a lie.
In fact, biomass incinerators are dirtier than coal plants (e.g. in regard to particulate matter, sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide) and like coal plants they emit vast amounts of carbon dioxide (or CO2), and all of this at a time when we already experience the consequences of man-made climate change (e.g. more severe weather events, increased food insecurity, climate refugees).
You see, that’s another myth regarding biomass energy, which is circulated by politicians and the special interest groups they work with or for: that the burning of wood is carbon-neutral. It is not.
Forests are storing large amounts of carbon in the form of trees, which over decades turned carbon dioxide in our atmosphere into oxygen and carbon (i.e. biomass). Pretending that the burning of these trees will not contribute to greenhouse gas emissions, is neither helpful nor wise, and particularly when you are talking about an expanding biomass industry.
We have enough issues as it is with existing coal and biomass plants. Adding more dirty energy to our state’s portfolio will only make matters worse, even if you try to hide this behind a growing solar energy sector. Because once you build a new biomass incinerator, you have another giant boiler, and once running, it needs a continuous supply of wood. Thus, instead of reducing carbon dioxide emissions, we end up increasing CO2, which will further contribute to our climate crisis.
In short, we are shooting ourselves in both feet.
Why anyone would still believe that the burning of wood, a more than 10,000-year-old strategy of energy production, is an appropriate technology for the 21st century, is beyond reason.
It should also be noted that Europe is currently reevaluating its climate policies, with potential consequences for existing biomass industries in Georgia, like the wood pellet plant near Waycross.
Countries like Germany and the Netherlands are beginning to understand that the myth of biomass energy as clean and carbon-neutral is just that, a myth. And as millions of people concerned with the current climate crisis flood the streets of Europe, they have made one thing abundantly clear: it is time to become part of the solution, instead of being part of the problem.
Hence, we must stop subsidizing outdated and dirty forms of energy production, increase investments in truly clean sources of energy and take advantage of the newest energy storage technologies. Moreover, there is still plenty of room left for improvements regarding energy conservation. And in the long run, all these efforts combined will not only provide thousands of jobs, they will also ensure a more livable future for our children and grandchildren.
I applaud Georgia’s Public Service Commission and companies like Georgia Power for the expansion of solar energy production our state has seen in recent years, but to sell biomass incineration as “clean energy” is dishonest. It ignores the health risks associated with biomass incineration, it diverts sorely needed funds from true clean energy projects, and it contributes to our current climate crisis.
Dr. Michael G. Noll is president of Wiregrass Activists for Clean Energy.
