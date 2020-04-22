With COVID-19 posing the deadliest risks to senior citizens and those with underlying conditions, assisted living communities and nursing homes are manning the front lines of this pandemic. It’s a scary time for everyone, but especially for the most vulnerable and those who care about them.
At Fellowship Home at Brookside in Brooks County, we took decisive action to secure our facility and protect our residents long before government-imposed restrictions took effect. Nevertheless, like many senior care settings around the country, we have had to fight this invisible enemy.
Early during the crisis — long before most in this industry and before any resident developed symptoms — we took proactive and dramatic action to build our defenses against the virus.
What we didn’t know when we implemented these protocols was that the virus had likely already entered our doors. Ironically, the infection most likely came from behavior that before the pandemic we would have considered normal and welcomed: our residents receiving visitors or going out into the community to attend church or spend time with their families.
The virus hit the memory care living area of Fellowship Home. By definition, the residents of this living area have advanced dementia and other underlying conditions. Five of the six who died after testing positive for COVID-19 were all under hospice care before the crisis struck.
The point of hospice care isn’t to cure or extend life but to provide comfort and peace through compassionate end-of-life care. I’ll add, people with advanced dementia are often unable to communicate changes in their condition.
Elderly victims of COVID-19 are frequently not manifesting customary symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath. Often, fatigue and loss of appetite are the only signs that anything has changed. I have spoken with many of my colleagues in the senior care industry, and they are witnessing the same phenomenon. We are all learning from this experience as we face a virus unlike anything we have ever seen before.
Since we first discovered symptoms among residents, we’ve focused on treating the infected, protecting our staff and containing the virus so that it doesn’t spread to other areas of the home.
Fellowship Home leadership has consulted with many organizations, including clinical experts, public health officials, emergency medical managers, senior care professionals from around the state, as well as direct communication with Gov. Brian Kemp and his COVID response team. A unit from the Georgia National Guard has come to clean and disinfect the memory care living area from top to bottom.
Any truly effective solution must involve widespread and regular testing, something that in the early weeks of this process was simply not available despite tremendous efforts on our part. That’s changing, and this data will arm us with the information we need to identify and contain the virus.
On Sunday, two local physicians performed 101 tests. Though residents with symptoms were tested previously, this was the first opportunity to test everyone at the home. We found that four additional residents of the memory care living area have tested positive, bringing the cumulative total to 15, though some have now recovered, plus three staff members who work in that wing. This will allow us to provide those residents with the care they need while also protecting others.
Overall, the test results confirm that our prevention efforts are paying off. Crucially, the early intervention to contain the virus has kept the virus from spreading to other living areas at Fellowship Home. That data gives us working knowledge and provides some certainty to residents and their families.
Additionally, a thorough inspection by the South Georgia Medical Center Infection Control Team on Monday reassured us that we’re doing everything possible in our response.
That said, we’re far from a victory lap.
For as long as there is a danger, we will keep these preventative measures in place and do everything within our power to stop future transmissions of the disease. We are committed to safety, to compassionate care and to transparency with our residents, their families and the community.
In any health care setting, the best staff have more than just strong training and medical knowledge. They also have hearts for service for those in need. In this time of crisis, that’s the kind of dedication and devotion I’ve seen from our staff at Fellowship Home.
“Fellowship has kept in constant contact with me,” a family member of one of our residents wrote on social media. “The owners and the GREAT staff have worked tirelessly since the very beginning to take all measures to keep everyone healthy and safe. They all need our prayers. These are folks that if they did not love their job and their residents, they could have thrown their hands up and quit. Thank God for these God-fearing, loving people.”
That positivity and encouragement strengthens the resolve of caregivers amid the hard work, stress and uncertainty we face. To the family member who posted those kind words and to our community, let me assure that we’ll never quit this mission, and we welcome your continued support and prayers.
John LaHood, RN is the president and chief executive officer of Fellowship Senior Living.
