JORDAN: Kindness goes a long way

Someone I care about and respect very much made a statement the other day that has resonated with me ever since.
This person is in a management position at their job. He had the opportunity to speak at a mandatory meeting recently. He made the comment to the group that some people didn’t understand what being a team player was all about. He said it was obvious who the guilty parties were. They refused to look him in the eye.
There were a few people in attendance who claimed to be a team player to everyone’s face but have a habit of making a bee-line to the manager to report some minor infraction, something that could have easily and quickly been taken care of inter-department.
Now, don’t get me wrong. There are things that need and should be reported to management; however, we all know people who aren’t happy unless they’re tearing someone else down. That reeks of insecurity. It’s actually kind of sad when you think about it.
I prefer to come together and help each other. I’ve been blessed in my job to have an incredible back-up team and I, in turn, help them when I can.
This kind of attitude is not just prevalent in the business and professional world. It happens every day in homes, families and especially in schools. I’m referring to gossip and bullying. Why in the world would a student pick on another child about what they’re wearing, their looks, the clothes they wear, a physical handicap or their living arrangements?
That’s the kind of cruel behavior God frowns on and what goes around, comes around. I’ve seen it. Justice will always prevail.
Life is hard enough without people going out of their way to be hurtful.
I’ll be honest, I’ve been guilty of this (gossip) and I’ve been the victim of it. I’m here to tell you, it hurts. The saying, “sticks and stones may break my bones, but names will never hurt me” are simply not true. Wounds from hurtful words don’t always heal.
I make a promise to myself that effective immediately, I will try to be more selective in the words that come out of my mouth. I’m sure we all know people who could do the same.
Ann Jordan is a resident of Quitman and works in the advertising department of The Valdosta Daily Times.
