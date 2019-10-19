JORDAN: Having compassion for less fortunate

I was blessed beyond belief recently when I met a young and energetic teacher in one of our local public school systems.
It was very evident to me that teaching was more than a job to her, she genuinely cared about her students. Our conversation that afternoon turned to the plight of a large majority of her students, one young boy, in particular.
He does not have a stable home life and the few clothes he does have are ill-fitting. Needless to say, by the time she left my office that afternoon, we were both teary-eyed.
I thank God for the people in my life who care about others and we are doing what we can to provide this young boy a few clothes items and other basic necessities. What’s sad is he’s only one of hundreds of children in Valdosta who live this way.
I was so convicted, I cried for awhile after I got home. I claim to know how blessed I am, but I’ve never gone to bed hungry and I’ve always had a stable home and roof over my head. While I can care about him, I don’t know what that’s like.
As a Christian, I believe we are commanded to preach God’s Word to the ends of the earth; Scripture commands it, Acts 13:47. However, I think people have a misconception about what a mission field and a missionary are. Our very own city is a mission field. There are so many opportunities to help locally, no one can say I don’t know what to do.
Our pastor recently made a relative statement, how can we claim to be Christians and caring individuals and then never lift a finger to help someone? We can’t. Words are just that, words. Let’s put those words to work.
I try not to complain (my husband might disagree). I know the problems each of us have are real, need to be taken seriously and dealt with. But I believe a lot of people in my circle of life – home, family, work, church, etc., don’t know what it’s like to live like this young boy and so many other of his fellow students.
People (myself included) need a lesson of keeping issues in perspective and recognizing how blessed they are. I can’t imagine living in a motel, sleeping on a relative’s couch, wearing hand-me-downs that don’t fit or going to bed hungry (but, this young man does) It’s his life.
For those of you reading this and are financially able, please find someone — a family, an individual, a legitimate cause, etc. to help. For those who aren’t able, you can still get involved and help someone. Kindness and caring are free.
Ann Jordan is a resident of Quitman and works in the advertising department of The Valdosta Daily Times.
