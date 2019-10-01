JORDAN: Be safe on Facebook

I was talking with a family member the other day and somehow the conversation turned to Facebook, as well as its use and misuse.
Facebook is a tremendous tool and just like guns and medications, it’s not fair to blame the tool, the responsibility of safety lies in the hands of the user.
We discussed several experiences we’d seen and heard of where emotional damage was inflicted on an already grieving or distressed family.
An acquaintance of hers learned that her husband had been killed serving his country when she saw an influx Facebook posts. The proper authorities arrived at her home to give the already difficult news as fast as possible; however, they could not beat the speed of technology.
Come on people, how ignorant can you be? It’s inexcusable behavior. And why do some people think it’s their place or right to share someone else’s news? It’s my understanding procedures are in place to prevent actions like this, but a procedure can’t always control someone’s actions.
Facebook is an amazing way to keep in touch with family members and re-connect with friends. I agree with that fact 100 percent. During the brief time I did have a page, I even made new friends when I was able to locate them after reading an emotional story in the news and did a search of their name. While it was rewarding in a way, it just wasn’t worth it to me to invade their privacy or risk having mine jeopardized.
I believe Facebook can empower people to act in a way that’s not always responsible or safe. I mean why in the world would you announce that you’re about to go on vacation, signaling to the entire world that your home will be empty making it an easy target for a break-in?
Why would extended family members immediately post about the death of a family member letting everyone know, including strangers, that a person may be living alone now, making them especially vulnerable to some kind of attack.
I can understand after a brief period of time sharing painful emotions; however, I would at least wait until the closest family members have been notified.
My husband and I were Facebook users for a brief time; however, after careful deliberation, we decided to abandon our pages. If there’s someone that’s been laid on my heart to reach out to, I’ll call them, write a letter or send a “thinking of you” text.
I know first-hand, that Facebook is an amazing communications tool where pictures and experiences can be shared quickly with multiple individuals, especially when you’re in the military. It’s a great time-saving way of keeping the lines of communication open; however, for those individuals who don’t stop to think, it can be a hurtful and dangerous weapon.
In my own life, it’s happened several times. Difficult news was shared with others, via Facebook, by irresponsible posting. Once I shared my thoughts about it and the other times I chose to keep quiet.
I’ve seen people’s trials and troubles exacerbated by airing dirty laundry in public, relationships initiated that wound up devastating a family and drama created (in the courts and out) that hurt innocent people. At times, it’s like an online Enquirer magazine.
I would never encourage anyone to quit utilizing this valuable tool; however, I hope after reading this column, that people will stop and think about what they’re posting and sharing with the world. I’m aware safe guards are in place that help control who can see what; however, I can’t believe anyone thinks that’s an absolute guarantee of privacy.
Be safe!
Ann Jordan works in the advertising department of The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.