JONES: Remembering legendary singer Isaac Hayes

Isaac Hayes was born Aug. 20, 1942, and died Aug. 10, 2008.
He was a Grammy Award winner and received a Golden Globes Award. Hayes was ranked number 38 in the United Kingdom and number 24 in the Albert Hall of Fame.
Isaac Hayes started playing the saxophone and keyboard in classes during his junior year of high school in Covington, Tenn. He was reared by his grandparents in Covington, Tenn. His dad was absent from his life and his mother, Eula Hayes, died.
Isaac Hayes had a humble beginning with music. He had an aspiration for writing. He played on sessions with artists Rufus Thomas, Otis Redding and David Porter. One of his hits was “Hold on, I’m Coming” which was given to Sam and Dave in the mid 1960s. Isaac Hayes played on many of the labels.
He then began to travel to Europe, Germany, London, etc. In 1968, he was called “Black Moses.” He recorded the big hit “Shaft.” “Shaft” was a movie score. “Shaft” was the best instrumental arrangement engineered in the recording categories that was written for a motion picture.
During the 14th Annual Grammy Awards, the theme also won an Oscar for best film song.
Doug Jones of Valdosta is a former disc jockey.
