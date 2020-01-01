JONES: Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

We honor the good works of the late Dr. Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. This entire month and the week of Jan. 20th.
His work was cut out for him. Equality was at the top of his agenda. There were full citizenship civil rights, effective civil rights, laws.
Dr. King Jr. was covered with the blood of Jesus Christ. He wanted us to live as Jesus and God would have wanted us to live.
A letter written by Dr. King Jr. says: “Injustice anywhere is a threat everywhere.”
I was with Jesse Jackson while in high school at a local YMCA in Philadelphia. Rev. Jackson would put on rallies in Philadelphia to make young folks believe strongly for the betterment of themselves. Rev. Jesse Jackson was promoting “I am somebody” movement from 1970-73.
I attended A.D. Eisenhower School during this time. They didn’t want to teach black history in the school. We went before the school board and pushed it through the system. I was on that committee.
Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. used a powerful weapon to fight racism and poverty. Many were angry with this. He covered himself in the red blood of God and Jesus Christ and preached the word and started moving forward with his process. He did this out of love and most of all, patience.
Before his powerful speech in 1963, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. believed God showed him what he wanted from the people of the United States.
Dr. King spoked at the Washington Mall: “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character. ... When we allow freedom to ring, we will be able to speed up that day when all God’s children will be able to join hands and sing an old Negro spiritual.”
Dr. King would end his speech with “Free at last, free at last, thank God Almighty, we are free at last.”
Dr. King only wanted what was right. There were many things we as black people could do to get our voices heard.
We lived in “an evil, derogatory society,” created by people who also worshiped Christ. The way to change this was with love and peace.
God and Jesus are more concerned about how we treat our neighbors.
Dr. King was touched by God.
When they nailed Jesus to the old rugged cross, He said, “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do.”
We must love one another if we want to meet Jesus Christ face to face.
I attended what was then an all-black school in North Florida during the early ‘60s. I only had black school teachers and lived in a small town in Perry, Fla., near Tallahassee, Fla.
My granddad, Deacon Jesse Monroe, had a business where he sold wood and ice. My mother was a church director.
My dad later moved me to Pennsylvania in 1965. The night Dr. King Jr. was killed, I was just 15 years old. I remember sitting on the bed around the TV with my dad when CBS TV announced he had been shot.
Doug Jones is a resident of Valdosta.
