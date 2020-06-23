JONES: Honoring Black Music Month

In 1979, former President Jimmy Carter and Congress moved to make black music a special month.
The month was selected to be June. Songwriters also wanted this month to go into law to honor black music and to make Lech Huff and Kenny Gamble of Philadelphia International recorders, in Philadelphia, Pa.
Big artists had hits during this year such as Bill Withers, Betty Wright and Little Richard of Macon, Ga.
As part of the month of June, I share memories of nationally top soul singers. Some of the superstars of the ‘70s were Rev. Al Green, the late Isaac Hayes, The Spinners, Ms. Dionne Warwick, the Temptations, Miss Gladys Knight and the Fifth Dimension.
Don’t believe the old saying “What goes on in Vegas, stays in Vegas.” In Philadelphia, the whole idea was to bring “What went on in Vegas” to Philly.
That’s what really happened with all the shows in Las Vegas. They would be in Philadelphia, Pa. They taped the Mike Douglas Show nationally. The TV show was in Philly. The Spinners, a harmonious R&B group stayed on the charts and Top 40 charts. All of the stars were approachable and very friendly.
I became a disc jockey very young and my experiences happened while living in Philadelphia, Pa.
Doug Jones is a former disc jockey and resident of Valdosta.
