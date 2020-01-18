When we choose to annually commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., we tend to do a great disservice to his legacy by only highlighting the widely publicized speech, “Normalcy, Never Again” — more commonly known as the “I Have A Dream” speech.
In relation to the iconic speech, Dr. King replied in 1967, “I must confess that that dream that I had that day has in many points turned into a nightmare. ... Some of the old optimism was a little superficial and now it must be tempered with a solid realism.”
Dr. King realized the “triple evils of racism, economic exploitation and militarism” are cornerstones of the United States. He acknowledged that the U.S. government is the “greatest purveyor of violence in the world today.”
In the African American community, we are constantly lulled into learning the immobilizing narrative of “I have a dream” when we teach only that to our kids and gather to celebrate his work. In fact, Dr. King had moved on, focusing on a more galvanizing agenda for the African American community.
As African Americans, we should be just as fascinated to teach inside and outside the classroom Dr. King’s words that encourage us to take pride in our natural-born features, and the power of our presence, despite the stigma and products promoted by our society.
In a community that maintains slightly over 25% poverty, and ranks near the bottom when compared to peer communities, why are we not as preoccupied with Dr. King’s proclamation that “the time has come for an all-out world war against poverty”?
Dr. King also brought attention to the disparity of wealth in the United States, which is another recurring theme that we sweep under the rug alongside the “Two Valdostas.”
For example, there are continuous economic growth ideas initiated for downtown while our disenfranchised southside neighborhoods and urban housing projects, within walking distance away, have seen minuscule changes for decades.
In the words of Dr. King, “There comes a time when one must take a position that is neither safe, nor politic, nor popular but he must take it because his conscience tells him it is right.”
How many congregations, K-12 students and young adults understand that during the following years after “I have a dream,” Dr. King spoke more about how the government gave away nearly 270 million acres of land under the Homestead Act of 1862, willing to secure its peasants from Europe with an economic floor, while it refused to do the same for its stolen African descendants who were held in slavery 244 years and were not given any land in order to make freedom as meaningful in comparison.
Are we teaching our community a blueprint to eliminate poverty that Dr. King left rather than just a non-violent dream?
In December 1967, Dr. King planned to petition the government to pass an Economic Bill of Rights to include: $30 billion annual appropriations for a real war on poverty; full employment and guaranteed income legislation; and construction of 500,000 low-cost housing units per year until slums were eliminated.
Dr. King pronounced that it did not cost the nation anything to integrate lunch counters, guarantee the right to vote or integrate hotels and motels. In fact, it benefited the economic side of the nation to integrate.
Now over 50 years later, we are still confronting issues that can only be solved by costing the nation billions of dollars.
For some reason, we just can’t seem to get rid of slums and poverty. Just as we cannot seem to reinvest and rebuild for economic growth and empowerment on the southside of Valdosta.
Maybe this is why J. Edgar Hoover and other antagonists considered King “the most dangerous Negro in America” and why we don’t teach about “that” Dr. King.
DeWayne Johnson is a business owner, investor, keynote speaker and advisor. He has an M.S. in management from the University of Maryland and a B.S. in engineering from Georgia Tech.
