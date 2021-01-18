JOHNSON: King insisted on more than a dream

When we choose to annually commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., we tend to do a great disservice to his legacy by only highlighting the widely publicized “I Have A Dream” speech.
In relation to the iconic speech, Dr. King replied in 1967, “I must confess that that dream that I had that day has in many points turned into a nightmare. … Some of the old optimism was a little superficial and now it must be tempered with a solid realism.”
That, in itself, should be a wake-up call for what Dr. King saw as his new vision and arguably led to his assassination.
Dr. King realized and spoke out on the “triple evils of racism, economic exploitation and militarism” as cornerstones of the United States. He also acknowledged that the U.S. government is the “greatest purveyor of violence in the world today.”
In the African American community, we are constantly lulled into learning the immobilizing narrative of “I have a dream” when we teach only that to our kids and gather to celebrate his work. In fact, Dr. King had moved on, focusing on a more galvanizing agenda for the African American community.
But we must have political leaders that are willing to mobilize and execute an agenda for our underdeveloped east and southside communities, and just as important, we must have citizens that are bold enough to hold them accountable by participating and serving on boards, commissions, authorities and advisory committees.
Many citizens are totally unaware they can apply at https://www.valdostacity.com/boards-commissions-authorities-advisory-committees to have their voices heard in our city government and directly influence how their community looks and the activities that take place within it.
As parents, we must abandon the expectation that our school system will ever empower our children of color beyond what is tolerable to those that develop the curriculum.
The way that we educate our youth through social studies and watered-down holidays simply placate them and keep them mentally docile, but financially dependent, while producing an urban community that is ignorant of the resources and tools available in order to gain a foothold away from the disparity it despises.
Furthermore, they prevent the urban community from being educated in the ways to invoke change through involvement and grooming for the political and economic impact as our ancestors were.
It is telling that we learn examples of colonists other European American nationalists taught in primary education social studies that stood up for themselves, led uprisings and violently took their independence from their oppressor. However, there is very little, if any, time spent on material that teaches us examples of African Americans that did the same throughout history and modern-day.
As African Americans, we should be just as fascinated to teach, inside and outside the classroom, King’s words that encourage us to take pride in our natural-born features and our collective strength when we work together.
In comparison to the annual celebration of the 1963 dream “that one day little black boys and girls will be holding hands with little white boys and girls,” why are we not preoccupied at all with fulfilling Dr. King’s 1964 proclamation that “the time has come for an all-out world war against poverty”?
In Valdosta, Ga., the poverty rate of the black community hovers near a whopping 40%, according to welfareinfo.org, compared to the national average of 25%.
Of course, that ranks us near the bottom when compared to peer communities like Dothan, Ala., Athens, Ga., and Perry, Ga. (Lowndes County By The Numbers, 2019).
According to King, we must use our vast resources of wealth to develop the underdeveloped. It is no secret that Valdosta’s southside is undeniably underdeveloped.
Dr. King also brought attention to the disparity of wealth in the United States, which is another recurring theme that we sweep under the rug alongside the “Two Valdostas.”
For example, there are continuous economic growth ideas initiated for downtown while those ideas immediately halt at the railroad tracks, preventing our disenfranchised southside neighborhoods and urban housing projects from ever experiencing such innovation and creativity. This has not changed for decades.
In the words of Dr. King, “There comes a time when one must take a position that is neither safe, nor politic, nor popular but he must take it because his conscience tells him it is right.”
King’s “I have a dream” speech was given in 1963. King was assassinated five years later in 1968. One must wonder why we are taught nothing more beyond the “I have a dream” speech for the following five years?
Dr. King began speaking more about how the government gave away nearly 270 million acres of land under the Homestead Act of 1862, willing to secure its peasants from Europe with an economic floor, while it refused to do the same for its stolen African descendants who were held in slavery 244 years and were not given any land in order to make freedom as meaningful in comparison.
Are we teaching our community a blueprint to eliminate poverty that Dr. King left rather than just a non-violent dream that we are continually fed?
In December 1967, Dr. King planned to petition the government to pass an Economic Bill of Rights to include $30 billion annual appropriations for a real war on poverty; full employment and guaranteed income legislation; and construction of 500,000 low-cost housing units per year until slums were eliminated.
No wonder they don’t teach us what this highly influential leader envisioned.
Dr. King pointed out that it did not cost the nation anything to integrate lunch counters, guarantee the right to vote or integrate hotels and motels. In fact, it benefited the economic side of America more to integrate and assimilate people of color with a system of curriculum that does not challenge poverty.
Now over 50 years later, we are still confronting issues that can only be solved by costing the nation billions of dollars.
For some reason, we just can’t seem to get rid of slums and poverty. Just as we cannot seem to reinvest and rebuild for economic growth and empowerment on the east and southside of Valdosta but growth is seen elsewhere in the city.
Maybe this is why Hoover and other antagonists considered King “the most dangerous Negro in America” and why we don’t teach about “that” Dr. King.
DeWayne Johnson is a business owner, investor, keynote speaker and advisor. He has an M.S. in management from the University of Maryland and a B.S. in engineering from Georgia Tech.
