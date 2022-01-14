JOHNSON: King insisted on more than a dream

When we choose to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during this time of the year, we tend to do a great disservice to his legacy by only highlighting the widely publicized “I Have A Dream” speech.
Did you know that in relation to his legendary speech, Dr. King replied in 1967, “I must confess that that dream that I had that day has in many points turned into a nightmare. … Some of the old optimism was a little superficial and now it must be tempered with a solid realism.” His response should be a wake-up call for what Dr. King saw as his new vision, which arguably led to his assassination.
One must wonder why we are taught nothing more about Dr. King during the five years following the “I Have A Dream” speech.
Dr. King realized and boldly spoke out on the “triple evils of racism, economic exploitation and militarism” as cornerstones of America. He also acknowledged that the United States government is the “greatest purveyor of violence in the world today.”
One year before his assassination in 1968, Dr. King warned that “a nation that continues year after year to spend more money on military defense than on programs of social uplift is approaching spiritual death,” a statement that still rings loudly.
In the African American community, we are constantly lulled into learning the deactivating narrative of “I Have A Dream” as we gather to celebrate his work. In fact, Dr. King had moved on since the 1963 speech, focusing on a more galvanizing agenda for the African American community.
Here in Valdosta, Georgia, we must have local political leaders that are willing to get out in the community to mobilize an execution of a collectively strategized agenda for our underdeveloped eastside and southside communities. Equally as important, we must have citizens that are bold enough to hold them accountable by participating and serving on boards, commissions, authorities and advisory committees.
Additionally, citizens need to urge city government leaders to remove barriers that prevent an increasing involvement on those boards, commissions and committees by Black citizens, as well as insist that our city leaders create city codes that will be enforced upon property owners whose real estate keeps our residents living in poor quality or blight housing by not keeping rental properties properly maintained.
As parents, we must recognize and abandon the expectation that our school systems will ever empower our Black boys and girls beyond that which is tolerable to those who develop the school curriculum. The way we currently educate our youth through social studies and watered-down holidays simply placate them and keep them mentally docile and financially dependent, while producing an urban community that is ignorant of the resources and tools available in order to gain a foothold against the disparity that it despises.
While we learn examples of colonists and other European American nationalists in social studies that stood up for themselves, led uprisings and regained their independence from their oppressor, we must emulate the greatness of African Americans that did the very same throughout history.
We must also implement programs that mentor the Black men and women in our community in order to stimulate change through involvement while grooming them for political and economic impact.
According to July 2021 cencus.gov quick facts about Valdosta, Georgia, the poverty rate of our community hovers at 32%, compared to the national statistic of 11% and our city government, economic development, chamber of commerce and civic groups do very little to move the needle. According to King, we must use our vast resources of wealth to develop the underdeveloped. It is no secret that Valdosta’s southside is undeniably underdeveloped.
Why then, are we not preoccupied with fulfilling Dr. King’s 1964 proclamation (after the “I Have A Dream” speech) that “the time has come for an all-out world war against poverty”?
In Valdosta, there are continuous economic incentives and growth activities (e.g. downtown, Freedom Park, the new amphitheater) being completed while those ideas immediately halt at the railroad tracks, preventing our disenfranchised southside neighborhoods and urban housing projects (for decades now) from ever experiencing such innovation and creativity in their immediate surroundings.
In the words of Dr. King, “There comes a time when one must take a position that is neither safe, nor political, nor popular but he must take it because his conscience tells him it is right.”
Are we really implementing a blueprint within our community to eliminate poverty as Dr. King spoke in favor of doing? Or, are we just being “thrown a bone” every once in a while with a road being repaved or a new sidewalk being cemented in our underserved areas?
Valdosta, we see the continual growth and improvement in certain areas. It’s now time we consistently demand our city leaders to invest those same millions of dollars and incentives into rebuilding for economic growth and empowerment on the eastside and southside of Valdosta in order to help eradicate poverty.
That’s the full vision that Dr. King wanted to see.
DeWayne Johnson is a business owner, investor, keynote speaker and advisor. He has an M.S. in management from the University of Maryland and a B.S. in engineering from Georgia Tech. He is a member of The Valdosta Daily Times editorial board.
