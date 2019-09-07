Job had spirituality, sexuality and substance

The Bible says, “There was a man in the land of Uz, whose name was Job; and that man was perfect and upright, and one that feared God, and eschewed evil. And there were born unto him seven sons and three daughters. His substance also was seven thousand sheep, and three thousand camels, and five hundred yoke of oxen, and five hundred she asses, and a very great household; so that this man was the greatest of all the men of the east” (Job 1: 1-3).
In verse one we see Job’s spirituality. He had a mature religious sentiment. He regarded God with reverence and awe. And he hated and abstained from sin.
We see Job’s sexuality in verse two. He was married and had ten children with his wife.
We see Job’s substance in verse three. He was wealthier than any other men in the east.
Job is unusual because it’s unusual for a person to be spiritual, sexual and wealthy at the same time. Usually, if a person is spiritual, they’re not generally known for being sexual and wealthy. Usually, it’s taught that a person cannot be spiritual, sexual and wealthy all at the same time. It’s taught that in order to be spiritual we must sacrifice our sexuality and wealth.
The Bible teaches that inordinate sex and lust for riches are sin and can keep us from being spiritual (Deut. 22: 22-29, Lk. 18: 22-25, 12: 15-21; 1 Tim. 6: 1-10). It also teaches that God-ordained sex and riches can be a reward for spirituality (Job 1: 10; Prov. 18: 22; Heb. 13: 4).
Job lost his sexuality and substance during his trial, but not his spirituality. It was his spirituality that brought him through his trial.
He lost his sexuality because his body was racked with pain from his sickness and his wife was estranged from him during the trial Job 2: 9, 19: 17). He lost his substance as Satan took everything, including his children from him (Job 1: 13-19).
Job went through the trial with his spirituality intact. He regained his sexuality and substance after the trial. His wife returned to him and they had 10 more children (Job 42: 13). Job received twice as much substance after his trial as he had before his trial (Job 42: 10-12).
We often think that in order to be spiritual and used for God, we must completely abstain from sex and the possession of substance. Some cults have taught this unbiblical position (1 Tim.4: 3).
Job’s spirituality is mentioned first, then his sexuality, and last of all his substance. That is the right order of things. Our priorities should be in this order, God, family and riches.
James H. Cagle is a resident of Ray City.
