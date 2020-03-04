In the Old Testament, God intended for His people Israel to be a blessing to all nations. When Israel as a nation sinned and went too far, God exiled them to other nations and peoples. They had refused to go to all nations and teach them about God, as they were commissioned to do.
He sent them into other nations as exiles, so that those other nations might observe, firsthand, how God was dealing with and providing for his people. So, they were able to learn about God.
When the pilgrims and puritans founded America, they said in many of the writings they have left us, they thought God was founding another Israel, in providing them a place to freely worship Him, and were not able to do so in their own countries where they were being imprisoned and even put to death for refusing to worship through the established religious church.
God’s people still have the mandate to “go into all nations and teach them.” We, in America, did send out missionaries to other nations for a little while, but we are also failing God now. It would be pretty difficult for Americans to be exiled to other nations. So, maybe God is sending to America members of all other nations,so that they might observe God at work among His people here.
If He has sent to us those whom He knew would accept Him as their God and Savior if they heard the Gospel, are we letting Him down, as ancient Israel did?
Ruth Rasmussen is a resident of Valdosta.
