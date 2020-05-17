HOWARD: Fighting racism in America

“We have made enormous progress in teaching everyone that racism is bad. Where we seem to have dropped the ball ... is in teaching people what racism actually is.” – Jon Stewart
The clarion call to America is very simple ... every man, woman and child in this nation has value and expects to be treated with dignity and respect.
No person should be enabled in wrong doings simply because of the color of their skin while embracing the foulness of their character. It appears as if our nation has been divided and driven into different corners with value systems designed to divide and conquer.
When we revisit the massive numbers of men, women, sons and daughters of color being killed for issues that could have been circumvented by eliminating aggression on the part of licensed aggressors, those numbers unrealistically represent our brown people.
How is that the shooter of victims in South Carolina could be apprehended without one bruise and then voluntarily taken to a McDonald’s by law-enforcement officers because he indicated that he was hungry after killing a massive number of brown parishioners. Consequently, he received a free meal of his choice before being delivered to the jail to be booked?
However, in the case of Mr. Arbery, this young man is simply jogging in the neighborhood. He stops by an open house under construction. As the video depicts, he left within three minutes and continued jogging, case closed.
Many will say he should not have been in the building. The question becomes who delegated responsibility to the McMichaels to be a posse of two ... that eventually became the judge and jury of Mr. Arbery’s fate.
However, the facts indicate that many residents of the community committed the same act of visiting the same building with no repercussions from the McMichaels or any other community neighbor.
What made the difference? They each committed the same act. The differences were the color of their skin. Additionally, the content of no other visitor’s character was challenged or brought forth for examination, other than Mr. Arbery’s.
What made the difference? The color of Arbery’s skin and the attempt to excuse the McMichaels' character and motives.
A large percentage of the leaders in our nation have worked diligently to actively support legislation that enables suppression and racism. A simple example is Georgia’s past of not passing a bill to penalize people for committing hate crimes.
Why would that be a difficult task? In my opinion, they failed to support such legislation because Georgia’s history flouts a past of hate crimes not being challenged.
Finally, many have said that the McMichaels were well within their rights to defend themselves then would Mr. Arbery not have the same rights?
Many have espoused the notion that the McMichaels' aggression was not premeditated. As an example, I ask the question, when a mob gathers ropes and runs down a victim of their choice, is it premeditated when they picked up the ropes or was it the victim’s transgression when he fought for his life, which in turn supposedly violated the rights of the aggressor?
Which side of the fence would you want to be on?
I have personally encountered the same type of confrontations from neighbors in my neighborhood (minus a gun) of the McMichaels' persuasion.
I was angry and disgusted to know that many people harbor the same mentality.
I would encourage the citizens of this great city, to acknowledge wrong, embrace right and lift up love. Without these acts being clinched in their totality we all will live below our worth and achieve less than we could together.
Yes, Black Lives Matter and so does every life.
Let us allow love to feed our actions and hate to be dispensed in the lake of forgetfulness.
"Remember, teamwork begins by building trust. And the only way to do that is to overcome our need for invulnerability." – Patrick Lencioni
Eric Howard lives in Valdosta.
