Friend, do you believe there is a heaven? Do you plan to go there someday? If so, how do you plan to get there? These are some of the most important questions in the world. Some people think they will go to heaven if they do good works. But the Bible says “For by grace you have been saved through faith,… not of works lest anyone should boast.” (Ephesians 2:9).
Some think that going to church or being a member of some church or denomination makes them a Christian. You will find no verses in the Bible to support these claims. The Bible says we are to go to church, be baptized, and do good works after we became a Christian, but it never say, those things alone will save you.
How do you become a Christian? It’s simply by believing in Jesus and accepting Him as your personal Savior. The Bible says “Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and you will be saved.”
Acts 16:31. Jesus said,… “unless one is born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God.” John 3:3. Just as you were born physically into this world, you have to be born spiritually into God’s family.
I hope if you haven’t already done this, you will today. Tomorrow may be too late.
David Eager,
Valdosta
