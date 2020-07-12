HOCHSCHILD: VPD arrests, force reveal differences

I made an open records request to assess the arrest, citation and response to resistance (use of force) rates for the Valdosta Police Department from 2016-20.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the population of Valdosta, Ga., is 51.9% Black or African-American, 42.4% white and 5.2% Hispanic/Latino. If all things were equal, arrest, citation and response to resistance rates would be similar to these percentages. They are not.
From January 2016 to June 2020, 77.5% (13,954) of arrests were of Blacks, while 19.4% (3,488) were of whites. In other words, there was a 25.6% overrepresentation of Blacks being arrested, and a 23% underrepresentation of whites.
Out of 47,737 citations, 54.7% (26,096) were against Blacks, while 38.9% (18,564) were against whites. Here, there is a 2.8% overrepresentation of Blacks, and 3.5% underrepresentation of whites.
Out of 80 responses to resistance encounters (2017-20), 65 (81.3%) were against Blacks, and 11 (13.8%) were against whites.
This is a 29.4% overrepresentation of Blacks, and 28.6% underrepresentation of whites. Most of these police responses were K-9 bites, taser shots, pepper sprays or the broad “physical to overcome resistance” category.
There are many potential explanations for these unequal rates. Public perceptions of crime, for example, can affect policing and crime statistics.
Despite the fact that U.S. crime rates have decreased significantly since the 1990s, “get tough on crime” politicians, as well as the media, have benefited by instilling the public with an exaggerated fear of crime – especially on the part of Black and brown men.
Indeed, research shows that Black and brown men are portrayed as committing more crime than they actually do in many local news outlets and television shows like “COPS.”
This fear has resulted in the public’s outcry for more arrests, and the growth and militarization of police departments across the country.
Large socio-economic issues also affect crime statistics. Unequal access to well-paying jobs, underfunded schools, unequal political representation and a lack of health care can compel desperate individuals to break the law.
Police biases and practices can also affect crime statistics.
Like all human beings, police officers develop impressions of certain groups based on stereotypes and life experiences.
Officers who have developed prejudices against particular groups possess considerable discretion regarding who should be surveilled, questioned, searched, cited, arrested, physically subdued or killed.
For example, I have lived in two predominantly white Valdosta subdivisions, yet rarely saw patrol cars surveilling these neighborhoods.
This, despite numerous community complaints about a white neighbor who regularly broke the law by shooting a firearm in his backyard. Now that I live in a predominantly Black Valdosta subdivision, I see patrol cars on a frequent basis.
Nationwide, research shows that patrolling particular neighborhoods more often typically results in higher crime rates in these neighborhoods.
With discussions of racial injustices and police practices taking place across the country, I hope Valdosta’s officials will take the lead in promoting socio-economic justice efforts while addressing inequitable police practices and outcomes.
Tom Hochschild is a resident of Valdosta and a Valdosta State University associate professor of sociology.
