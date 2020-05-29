HOCHSCHILD: To face mask or not to face mask?

I recently visited the home of married friends for the first time. Before entering, the couple asked me to remove my shoes. Having been raised in a region where this practice is uncommon, I was irritated and uncomfortable as I peeled off my shoes, hoping that I wasn’t wearing that one sock with the hole by the big toe.
These friends then taught me that shoes can accumulate parking lot oil, animal feces and bacteria that can make homes unhygienic. In fact, it is the custom in many cultures to take off one’s shoes before entering a home for this very reason.
I realized that the discomfort I experienced was a small price to pay to be thoughtful about keeping my friends’ home clean, and protecting their family’s health.
Similarly, the Centers for Disease Control maintains that face masks help prevent people from becoming ill or dying from COVID-19. Laboratory research from Dr. Benjamin Cowling has demonstrated that face masks are an effective way to reduce the spread of coronavirus. Scientists at Arizona State University maintain that if 80% of people wore one, we could reduce coronavirus deaths by between 24% to 65%.
However, if you’ve been to grocery stores, restaurants or pharmacies in Georgia, you’ve probably seen many people without a face mask. Many Georgians don’t believe these experts’ recommendations, and some claim that the expectation to wear one infringes on their freedom.
But does exercising our freedom mean that we should put another person’s health in jeopardy or diminish their well-being?
For example, would you support the freedom of someone with fresh cuts and scabs to join your family in the community swimming pool?
Would you support the freedom of a parent to knowingly send their child to your child’s school with chickenpox?
Would you support the freedom of a tobacco smoker to blow secondhand smoke in your family’s direction while standing in line at the Georgia State Fair?
Would you support the freedom of someone to carry a loaded assault rifle into a restaurant where you and your family are dining?
Would you support the freedom of your neighbor to frequently set off fireworks until midnight, even if it’s not a holiday?
Would you support the freedom of your neighbor to park in front of your mailbox?
Freedom comes with responsibility. Georgians have the freedom to partake in all of these acts, but it’s not thoughtful or civically responsible to do so.
People who are at low risk of dying from COVID-19 can acquire and transfer the disease to others who are at high risk.
When deciding whether or not to wear a face mask the next time you go out, please consider how your decision might affect your fellow Georgians.
Tom Hochschild is a resident of Valdosta.
