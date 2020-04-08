HOCHSCHILD: Low-wage workers as reluctant heroes

Throughout U.S. history, the poor have done a disproportionate share of physically demanding and dangerous work.
Native and African American slaves toiled for long hours under the sun on brutal plantations. Chinese, Irish, African and other minority group members suffered and died while building railroads across the country. Working-class women and men endured the painful monotony and dangers of sweatshop work.
During this 2020 coronavirus pandemic, low-wage workers are risking their lives once again so that their fellow citizens can survive in comfort. These workers would likely prefer a job that entails less social interaction with others who may be carrying the disease, but are forced to put themselves and their families at risk in order to pay their rent, keep their lights on and feed their loved ones.
Farmworkers are laboring in the fields together so that our grocery store shelves aren’t empty. Many are migrant workers who have been mistreated by the very people whose lives they are now saving.
Grocery store cashiers and baggers wear pleasant smiles while hiding the fear that they may catch COVID-19. Many of these workers aren’t paid enough to ensure that their own refrigerators and pantries are full.
Custodial workers are cleaning and disinfecting buildings so that we don’t get sick, yet many lack health insurance to prevent and treat their own illnesses.
Factory workers toil at a hurried pace to produce consumer items we need, such as toilet paper and face masks. These workers are often treated like cogs in a machine – replaceable, disrespected and underpaid.
Delivery drivers are risking their lives as they traverse our communities and hand off packages, yet many can’t afford to take their families on a yearly vacation.
Work should be rewarded based on its importance to society. This pandemic has shed light on how important these workers are for our collective survival.
Hopefully, this pandemic will end soon, and employers, politicians and customers will remember and reward these reluctant heroes.
Tom Hochschild is a resident of Valdosta.
