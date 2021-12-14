HOCHSCHILD: Everyone's a criminal in land of the free

Have you ever driven one mile per hour over the speed limit? Although most police officers overlook it, some drivers have received a ticket for this crime.
Have you ever rolled through a stop sign or ran through a red light? It doesn’t matter if it was 1 a.m. on an empty Georgia backroad – it’s a crime.
Have you ever texted while driving, jaywalked, littered, snacked on food at the grocery store without paying, taken a hotel towel, downloaded music or movies illegally, worn headphones while driving, had an alcohol buzz while driving, lied about taxes you owe, discarded mail belonging to previous tenants, failed to get a dog license for your pet, smoked marijuana in a state that prohibits it, used your computer or phone to connect to someone’s unsecured private wi-fi, participated in home or workplace poker or sports betting or shared a password for Netflix or other entertainment platform?
You’re a criminal if you’ve committed any of these acts – even if you were not caught. Most of us have committed numerous illegal acts.
Does this mean we’re all sociopaths? Of course not. There are thousands of local, state, and federal laws we are expected to know, even if we don’t learn them explicitly in school. We also don’t get official notifications when new bills are signed into law. Yet, somehow we are expected to know all these laws, as well as their respective punishments.
Many of us have a hard enough time remembering our passwords, worker ID number and Social Security number. But, don’t plead ignorance to a courtroom judge – the old legal saying, “Ignorance is no excuse for not knowing the law,” holds true in most cases.
Lawmakers delight in creating new laws. Problematically, outdated laws are rarely revisited and taken off the books.
Do we really need Georgia’s current law mandating that no one carry an ice cream cone in their back pocket on Sunday? Or that we cannot keep donkeys in bathtubs? Or that we may not put dead birds on our neighbor’s lawn? Or that we may not use profanity in front a dead body in a funeral home or coroner’s office?
While it is unlikely that many people are arrested for partaking in these acts, there are numerous outdated and nonsensical laws that should be removed from the books.
Additionally, let’s reduce the laws and punishments targeting non-violent offenses such as homelessness, sex work and the use of marijuana. Criminal pursuit of these offenses drains enormous resources from the criminal legal system. Indeed, it costs taxpayers approximately $34,000 to incarcerate an offender for a year.
The U.S. comprises about 4% of the world’s population, yet incarcerates almost 25% of the world’s prison population. How can the U.S.A. be the “land of the free” with so many unnecessary and overzealous laws, and the mass incarceration of its citizens?
Tom Hochschild is a professor of sociology at Valdosta State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.