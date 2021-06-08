HOCHSCHILD: Don’t be afraid of courses critical of racism

Critical race theory has been receiving a lot of attention around the country. Former President Donald Trump called it “un-American.” Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has been pushing for schools to stop teaching it, and other Republican-controlled states are taking similar measures.
These politicians are using “critical race theory” as a catch-all phrase for educational courses they believe are focusing too much on the racist aspects of U.S. society, and which may be making white students feel guilty.
As a professor of sociology and African-American studies at Valdosta State University, I have taught thousands of students “critical” or “conflict” perspectives of race and ethnicity in my Introduction to Sociology, Race and Ethnic Relations, Race, Class, Gender, and Intersectionality courses.
In anonymous end-of-the-semester student evaluations, my students have never reported that they were “made to feel guilty.” The most common comments from students are that the information is “eye-opening,” that they “never learned about” many of these social problems before, and that the course “should be required” in high schools and colleges.
Many college students are keenly aware and resent that their high school history and social studies courses deliberately downplayed or omitted negative aspects of U.S. society. The U.S. education system is not unique in this respect – most public education systems around the world focus on how great their particular country is. However, today’s media-savvy students are demanding to know the full story about their society – not merely a celebratory and sanitized version.
For many students, college is the first time they are asked to analyze data showing that predominantly white school districts receive more funding than predominantly Black or Hispanic school districts.
This is not to say that there are no white students who receive lower funding – there are. The point is that overall, the U.S. education system puts Black and Hispanic students at a disadvantage in this regard. Sadly, many students in low-funded schools internalize the notion that they are less deserving than students in well-funded schools.
For the first time in many of their lives, college students are asked to question why millions of U.S. citizens have spent a large portion of their lives in prison for non-violent offenses, and why this issue has disproportionately harmed Black and Hispanic citizens.
These students may also be asked to question why millions of U.S. citizens have lived in physical and mental pain because they couldn’t afford health care, and why this issue has disproportionately harmed Black and Hispanic citizens.
Politicians and parents don’t need to be afraid of courses that are critical of racism. In addition to learning the hard facts about racial and ethnicity in the U.S., students typically develop more understanding and empathy for people who are racially and ethnically different from themselves.
Considering the recent social turmoil and violence in the U.S., more understanding and empathy should be a welcome change.
Tom Hochschild is a professor of sociology at VSU.
