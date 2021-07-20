HOCHSCHILD: Back the Blue hurts police

Driving around South Georgia you’ll see billboards, yard signs and bumper stickers promoting Back the Blue and Blue Lives Matter.
Supporters of these counter-movements are opposed to Black Lives Matter, which seeks to stop the targeting of Black people by lawmakers, police, courts and the imprisonment system. Although Back the Blue supporters believe they are helping police officers, they are actually hurting police economically.
According to sociologists, two primary ways that workers are rewarded for their labor is through pay and/or high status. Jobs with low salaries, such as those in the U.S. armed forces, attract many people by offering high status and respect. Indeed, military appreciation is interwoven in U.S. culture. For many occupations that are less respected and physically demanding, the pay must be relatively high to entice workers to deal with the general unpleasantness of the job.
Considering the dangers and stressors of the job, police officers receive low salaries. In Valdosta, the basic police officer salary (with police accreditation bonus) is $39,669.40. This starting pay is not commensurate for a job that requires people to put their lives on the line on a daily basis.
Every police encounter with a citizen is potentially dangerous, a problem that is exacerbated by the fact that firearms are easily accessible to violent citizens.
Many of us with family and friends who are police officers know that being a cop can be exciting and fulfilling while helping the community. We also know that it can be extremely unpleasant dealing with angry drivers, spouse and child abuse, drug and alcohol abuse, physical violence, death and bereaved family members.
Police officers in the U.S. also carry the unrealistic expectation to act as social workers, emergency medical technicians, mental health counselors, relationship counselors, juvenile mentors and public relations figures. Because of these unrealistic demands, many officers suffer from psychological stress, which often affects physical health.
Because the pay and pleasantness of being a police officer is relatively low, society must provide high status to this job in order to entice new recruits and retain officers. Indeed, sociological surveys consistently show that “police officer” ranks among the highest status jobs in the country.
If the occupation of police officer were to lose its high status, salaries would have to be improved in order to recruit and retain officers. Many taxpayers do not want to pay more taxes for higher police salaries, and try to keep the status of the profession as high as possible through efforts like Back the Blue and Blue Lives Matter.
Let’s stop trying to offset low police salaries with Back the Blue and Blue Lives Matter campaigns. Instead, let’s support our cops by paying them adequately, have social workers and mental health experts assist them on the job and get some of the guns out of the hands of dangerous citizens.
Tom Hochschild is a professor of sociology at Valdosta State University.
