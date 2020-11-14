HITCHCOCK: They called me a writer

“For this reason I bow my knees to the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, from whom the whole family in heaven and earth is named ... that you ... may be able to comprehend with all the saints what is the width and length and depth and height – to know the love of Christ ... with all the fullness of God.” (Ephesians 3:14-19 – NKJV)
We celebrate All Saints Sunday on the first Sunday in November. At the church where I am a member, we partake of Holy Communion. We remember those who shared their faith with us and then outran us to the Father’s house.
In the summer heat of 2015, I buried three loved ones: my mother, Rose, and my friends, Jan and Harry. That year their names were listed in the church bulletin when we celebrated All Saints Sunday. I still miss them.
But I don’t begrudge the Lord for taking them. They are His. They lived long wonderful lives. Their lives touched many with the love, goodness and provision of God. They helped me know God.
My momma gave me the best start in everything. The things I hold most dear in my faith are the things she taught me. My earliest memories are of her teaching me to pray. Momma read to me out of books brought to us by the book mobile. She gave me a love of the written word. And when I reached adulthood, she insisted on paying for my first writers course.
In the fall of 2003, I met Jan in a lay ministry training course. The friendship we formed has been monumental in my faith journey. Jan’s ability to be a friend was downright divine. Without my knowing, she gave one of my writing assignments to her husband, Harry. He wore many hats for a local magazine.
I still remember the moment I clicked on the email from Harry. My life has never been the same. He asked permission to publish the assignment as an article in the magazine. Harry encouraged me to never stop honing the craft.
I once overheard him say that my work was hard to edit because my writer’s voice is so unique. And oh, how I treasured that. It quickened my soul. Yet I now understand that this is true of all writers. But not all writers have someone to tell them so.
Sometimes it’s hard for a person who loves to write to actually call herself a writer. I’m not sure why this is so. I just know it was so for me. But my momma and Jan and Harry shared their faith with me. They helped me know God. They even gave me tools to be a writer. They called me a writer. And who am I to argue with saints?
What have the saints in your life called you? Those who outran you to the Father’s house (Psalm 116:15) and even those still among us. The excellent ones in whom there is great delight (Psalm 16:3). The ones who showed you how wide and long and deep and high the love of God is for you. The ones who helped you know Him?
What have they called you? Does it quicken your soul? If so, then please own it. Offer it to the Lord. For only He knows what saintly things will come from it.
Becky Hitchcock is a resident of Valdosta.
