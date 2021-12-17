HITCHCOCK: Making a little holiday, family tradition

And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us, and we beheld His glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father, full of grace and truth. John 1:14 (NKJ)
When our daughters were tender in age, my husband and I celebrated birthdays in a fun way. Over cake and ice cream, we took turns around the table telling what we like about the birthday person. We learned to honor the person by considering and expressing their worth. We helped them look good.
By and by, our little tradition scattered. Daughters take their own homes. They make their own traditions. But during one particular Christmas Eve choir rehearsal, I found myself pondering the worth of the Savior. I wondered what I might say about Jesus if He were still garbed in flesh and partaking of His birthday cake at my table. Then the choir director startled my thoughts. He asked me to pray. Clearing my throat while fumbling with my music, I recalled something like:
“Lord Jesus, how glad we are to know you. You’re such a good Savior. We gather now to celebrate your birth. May we see tonight just how good you look on the faces of your people. May we lead them in worship to bring you honor for you are worthy of all we have and all that we are.”
Following the amen, I moved with the choir into the sanctuary loft. Amid the loveliness of Holy Communion and carols in the candle light, my pondering of the Savior resumed. Since He once wore flesh, He relates to my human condition. He knows that, in the measure of a mere moment, my thoughts wander to and from many things.
Pondering, albeit, day dreaming is my standard default setting. When that Christmas Eve service concluded a fellow choir member came up to me. With a hug, she said my prayer made her want to look into the faces of the congregation. Amazed that anybody really listened to my prayer, I chuckled with thanks and then made my way for home.
The next day my husband and I welcomed our daughters and other loved ones to celebrate Christmas. We made a game of pretending that Jesus was sitting among us still garbed in flesh. We considered His worth. We took turns expressing something we like about Jesus that begins with the letter of our first names.
We began with my saying that I like how the Savior invites me to be still. Peggy likes that He gives her peace. Katie likes His kindness. Hannah appreciates His healing. Gabi and Jay like His grace and justice. Megan appreciates His mercy. My husband, Keith, likes the many ways that Jesus keeps him.
The game made for a fun way to celebrate the Savior’s birthday. And I felt as though I saw Him on the faces of my loved ones. I had to say that the Birthday Person looked very good. And once my house grew quiet, I pondered the Savior some more. He’s worthy of my pondering.
I responded to His invitation to be still. I considered His peace and kindness. Healing, grace, justice and mercy came next. Then I counted the many ways that He keeps me. It’s much like counting blessings.
Such pondering, albeit daydreaming, often leads to a nap. It all makes for a fine little tradition.
For unto you is born this day in the city of David, a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord. And Mary kept all these things and pondered them in her heart. Luke 2:11, 19 (KJV)
Becky Hitchcock a member of Valdosta First United Methodist Church and a life-long resident of Old Clyattville in Lowndes County.
