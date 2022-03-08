HITCHCOCK: For the sake of peace

“I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace.
In this world you will have trouble. But take heart!
I have overcome the world.”
John 16:33 (NIV)
The voice of God fascinates me. I like the notion that God actually speaks. I like scriptures that describe his voice. In Genesis, God merely spoke and the world began. Psalm 29 tells of a voice full of majesty; it breaks, divides and shakes creation. And yet, in John 10, there is detail of a voice so trustworthy that sheep hear, listen and follow.
In my tender years, I was surrounded by many who introduced the scriptures to me and taught me to pray. They taught that God wants a relationship with all people and when God speaks, we should listen. How grateful I am to have been taught such things.
Believing and trusting in the Savior came easy because of their faithfulness. Of course, my tender years have long flown but I’m still fascinated with the voice of God. When reading verses like John 16:33, I imagine sitting among the disciples when Jesus tells them why it’s important to listen to his words. It’s for our own good.
We are a troubled people living among other troubled people in a very troubled world. So he speaks to us for the sake of our peace.
Once upon a decade, I enjoyed hearing myself talk. I can’t imagine why but I participated in rounds of no-good chatter. During one session of such, a thought to stay quiet wouldn’t relent. But I did not listen. I spoke my chock-full mind about an acquaintance’s problematic ways. Said acquaintance wasn’t present, but, of course, my words got back to her.
No-good chatter is like that. It spreads fast but never produces peace. Within that same decade, my daddy took sick. When a phone call with the dreaded medical report came to my house, I remained by the wall-mounted land line and asked God who I should call first. No face or number lighted, but a gentle “call me” came swiftly to mind. With the phone still in my hand, I chuckled. The wise thought was not my own. That time I listened and it brought me great peace. “Call to me and I will answer you ...” (Jeremiah 33:3)
My daddy died two years later. Our family celebrated his life as one that honored God and believed we would see him again in heaven. Even still, life without my daddy was sad. I felt so vulnerable in those early months without him. One night during that time, I awoke to an audible, but soft and familiar voice saying my name. “Aww ... that was Daddy!” I said aloud and laughed before settling back into slumber.
Awaking again in the dawn's light, I remembered the voice and still do to this day even though I’ve yet to hear it again. Some might question if I actually heard my daddy’s voice. It was out of the ordinary. However, when I search and ponder the scriptures, I find a sovereign God whose voice is however he deems and chooses. I’m so glad he allowed me to hear my daddy’s voice. I sure did need it.
Decades later, from out of nowhere an unexpected, sensitive and complicated matter came to the forefront of life and sorely disturbed the peace of my home. The funk of despair felt consuming. In the wee hours of that troubled time, I emerged from under the covers for a trip to the kitchen.
Returning to bed, a thought quickened me, “I will keep you in perfect peace.” The thought wasn’t my own. Yet I nestled back under the covers to bask in the sweetness of knowing a God who sees my pain and cares enough to whisper such a thought to me. I sure did need it. Later, I searched for the origin of the thought and found it in Isaiah 26:3.
And so, my fascination with the voice of God continues. I hear it throughout the scriptures and in wise thoughts that are not my own. I even heard it once sound just like my daddy. The God of all creation seems to speak with a voice all his own and I’m learning to listen. Said voice brings peace like nothing else can. And I sure do need it.
Becky Hitchcock is a life-long resident of Old Clyattville in Lowndes County and member of Valdosta First United Methodist Church.
