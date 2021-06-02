HITCHCOCK: Doing the slow work of God

On the modest plot in South Georgia where I live, work and play, I like things slow. It’s reflected in my word choices and speech patterns. Slow is my standard operating procedure. I don’t like to be rushed. And rushing others is rude so I try not to do it.
Sometime ago, I came across these words: “Above all,” the author quoted Pierre Teilhard de Chardin, “trust in the slow work of God.”
I’m not familiar with the late Chardin but I like the quote. It reminds me of my notebook. I’m quite fond of my little notebook. A thoughtful friend gave it to me. It’s useful in my times of being still and knowing that God is God and I am not. These times of stillness are based on Psalm 46:10.
In the measure of an hour that turns into a day that soon turns into a decade, a multitude of prayers will cross my lips. Many are answered with great joy. So many that I always fall asleep before I’m done counting them.
However, one very big request, a fervent desire, has yet to be. It stays continually on my mind, heart and lips. It’s ever before me. My prayer – what I want so much to see – is in keeping with Scripture. When the answer comes to pass, many broken people will be healed. Great glory will be given to God. Unspeakable joy will peal throughout the small corner of my modest plot. That joy would then reach to the four corners of the globe.
So the waiting is difficult. It’s hard to understand the delay. Especially when it seems with each passing day, the answer is farther from my grasp. Waiting for such an answer makes me re-think my stance on liking things slow. I want the answer right now. And I find myself anxious, weary and impatient even though I don’t want to be.
Yet in my times of being still, I find God is always present. Even though He takes His own sweet time in bringing things to pass, He is so trustworthy. He is the Creator of time. He is the Master of time. He’s not limited to the passage of time in the way that I understand it. He never runs late so any attempt to rush Him is useless.
The writer of Ecclesiastes tells me in Chapter 3 that there is a season for everything. Everything has its own time. I read in verse 11:
He has made everything beautiful in its time. He has also put eternity in the hearts of men; yet they cannot fathom what God has done from beginning to end. (NIV)
In Deuteronomy 29:29 I find:
The secret things belong to the Lord our God, but the things revealed belong to us and to our children forever, that we may follow all the words of this law. (NIV)
My angst is eased when I ponder these words. I’m reminded that time is a matter of eternity. Even though God has put eternity in our hearts, the timing of eternity is all God’s doing. His business, so to speak. And there are some things – secret things – that belong to Him alone. When my prayer will be answered must be a secret thing. It’s not for me to fathom. It’s not for me to grasp.
But the things He has shown me, the things He has revealed, like His Word that became flesh and is so full of grace and truth (John 1:14) and those already answered prayers that are too numerous to count. I can fathom these. They are mine to grasp right now.
I want to enjoy them. I want to follow them. I want to share them with my children and with those who struggle with their own unanswered prayers. Many are waiting, just like me, for an answer to a prayer that stays continually on their minds, hearts and lips. Because in this life, waiting is like another standard operating procedure.
And so, in my being still times, I will think on these things. I will remember that God is God and I am not. I will ponder the Chardin quote. I will keep my notebook handy. And I will not rush God because rushing is rude.
So maybe, just maybe, I really am learning to trust in the slow work of God.
Becky Hitchcock is a resident of Old Clyattville, Valdosta and is a member of Valdosta First United Methodist Church.
