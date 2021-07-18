The annual, semi-annual or need based parent-teacher conference can be frustrating for parents and teachers and that then affects the student’s performance in school. But with a little “homework,” it can be a successful building block for better home-school relations.
When I was a principal my team members were required to send home a positive note about each student in their class. I used to say in 5 days you can find something positive about a student, whether it’s: “Tommy sure does a great job tying his shoes,” or “Betsy sure enjoys her school lunches—what a great appetite and appreciation of food.” Of course, something addressing the student’s academic abilities is preferred, but a positive beginning will help make a steady course of academic sailing for the year.
What to do before the conferences:
1. If the teacher has not requested a conference, but you believe it would better school/parent relations, call and make an appointment. Social media is good, but person to person is better. Make a note of when you called and who you talked to. If possible, state briefly what you would like to discuss so the teacher can prepare too.
2. At home write down specific things you want to ask the teacher. Waiting until the conference to make a mental list is not a sure way that all topics you want to discuss come up.
a. List the positives things you have seen from your child’s school experience so far.
b. Ask what positive strength the teacher sees in your child.
c. Is my child ability grouped? How was this decided? Does it affect other subjects?
d. How is my child socially adjusting?
e. At home we are having problems with____. Is this showing up in school?
f. I am most concerned about________.
3. Plan for your child to be taken care of during the conference, unless both you and the teacher believe it best that the child be there.
Call the day before to inform the school that you will be there, and state time and the person you talked to make the appointment.
What to say during the conference?
It is always good to start the conference on a positive note
Sate what you and your child like most about the school year so far.
If the teacher does not volunteer the information, ask her/him to state what he/she feels is your child’s most positive attributes regarding the school and academic abilities.
Go over the list of questions you brought—have a copy for the teacher and write down exact suggestions or answers that the teacher gives you.
Do not be afraid to ask questions about suggestions/advice the teacher gives you. It is better to make sure you understand how you can better help your child now than to wait until you get home and wonder what he/she meant.
There was the old Dennis the Menace cartoon where Dennis walks into the living room and says, “The teacher told me I was a wise guy today!” Without further questioning the mother, Alice, calls the school and lights into the teacher, “I know Dennis can be a challenge but to call him a wise guy was a little extreme.” Long pause, then Alice says, “Oh the Christmas program. Dennis is to be a WISE MAN. I understand and will have a costume ready” … Pause. “DENNIS!” Alice exclaimed!!!!!
4. Remember all conferences are CONFIDENTIAL, and if there are problems at home [illness, divorce, death in the family, etc.] the teacher needs to know and can be trusted to keep it confidential.
5. Discus the need for a follow-up conference and if the child needs to attend. Presenting a united front of teacher and parent will help the child better understand the support both parent and teacher are giving the student. Don’t fall into the trap of the bumper sticker that says, “The parent has a common enemy…the grandparent and the child .” Cooperation between home and school [on all levels] is so important.
What to do after the conference
1. Discuss everything with the other parent if they were not able to attend. Use the list made and answers given by the teacher. If it is a single-family home, talk with another adult and openly express your feelings and request feedback.
2. Decide on a time to sit down [with TV, phone, I-pad, toys, etc.] with your child to discuss the conference.
a. Bring out ALL the positive things said by the teacher.
b. In a positive manner discuss areas that need to be dealt with.
c. Allow the child to have input into how to accomplish these goals.
d. Listen first, then set an attainable plan.
e. End the conversation with your child knowing he/she is loved and supported.
f. Set attainable goals and a reasonable timetable. [Example: homework time will be ___to ___.]
g. Rewards can be a hug, a high five, a smile and a simple “I am proud of you,” as well a special treat but not bribes.
3. Follow up with the teacher about the discussion with your child and how it went.
a. How is your support helping with the academics and social environment at school?
b. Stay in touch, but not by being a helicopter parent [one that hovers too close].
c. Always be as positive as you can.
By using these simple guidelines in a parent/teacher conference, you will not allow poor lines of communication to hurt your child’s success in school.
John H. McRae, Ed S. was selected as Valdosta City and then Georgia’s Teacher of the Year in 1978; in 2006, then Governor Sonny Purdue, named McRae as one of 140 High Performing Principal in Georgia. Before retiring in 2011 McRae attained the rank of Assistant Professor at Georgia Southern University and Bainbridge College. McRae has been published in several professional publications.
