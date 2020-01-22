Having strength to love

Mrs. Coretta Scott King, First Lady of the Civil Rights Movement, once wrote, “If there is one book that Martin Luther King, Jr. has written that people consistently tell me has changed their lives, it is Strength to Love, because it explains his belief in a divine loving presence that binds all life.” In this book, Dr. King refers to one scripture, which is love at its best. “Father, forgive them; for they know not what they do,” Luke 23:34. Jesus, he says, could have asked his father to unleash His wrath upon those who crucified him, but instead, even as he was plunged into the abyss of nagging agony, and when he was dying a most ignominious death, he prayed for the forgiveness of his enemies. Though subjected to inexpressible agony, suffering excruciating pain and despised and rejected, nevertheless he cried, Father, forgive them.
One of the great tragedies of life, according to Dr. King, is the inability of humanity to match words with actions, or to bridge the gulf between practice and profession, between doing and saying. This strange dichotomy between the ought and the is, represents the tragic theme of our earthly pilgrimage. However, in the life of Jesus we find that gulf to be bridged. Jesus spoke passionately about forgiveness as he traveled throughout Galilee, and scripture reminds us that we must forgive seventy times seven times, or unlimited times. Therefore, forgiveness is a matter of quality rather than quantity. It is a permanent attitude, as opposed to an occasional act.
Dr. King uses an example of men trapped in the ruthless path of a hurricane. Nature, he states, expresses only a cold, serene, and passionless indifference. She must honor everlastingly her fixed, immutable laws, and when these laws are violated she has no alternative except to follow inexorably her path of uniformity. Nature does not and cannot forgive. Man, also, is slow to forgive and lives by the philosophy of getting even and retaliation. He expresses that society must have standards, norms, and mores. There must be legal checks and judicial restraints, and those who disobey the laws are often condemned and have no hope for a second chance.
Finally, Dr. King emphasizes that man has never risen above the injunction of lex talionis: “life for life, eye for eye, tooth for tooth, hand for hand, foot for foot.” Jesus knew that this philosophy would cause blindness, and he affirmed from the cross a higher law. He overcame evil with good, and responded to hatred with aggressive love. He states that generations will rise and fall and men will continue to worship the god of revenge, and bow before the altar of retaliation, but ever and again this noble lesson of Calvary will be a nagging reminder that only goodness can drive out evil and only love can conquer hate. Do you have the strength to love?
Pastor Berlinda A. Hart Love, Bethel AME Church, Hahira.
