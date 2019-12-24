HART LOVE: Sharing joys for Christmas

It is the time of year when we will be celebrating the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and there are many who will be unhappy for various reasons.
Some will be grieving over the loss of a friend, loved one or family member, and others will be lonely, because there is no one special for them to enjoy the holiday with. Many will be in hospitals, nursing homes, prisons or may be homeless. We are all plagued by the vicissitudes of life and trouble will come to all of us in one way or another.
That is why we all need to be more compassionate, kind and loving at Christmastime, for in demonstrating our care for those less fortunate than us, we are following the biblical precepts of God and demonstrating true love for the Lord.
John 15:12 (NIV) states that “My command is this: Love each other as I have loved you,” and Matthew 25:40( NIV) says, “The King will reply. Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.”
I especially enjoy helping some of the homeless people that I pass in Valdosta. Just to see them smile when you give them a few dollars or buy them a meal makes me feel great deep down inside.
Most recently, I was at McDonald’s on Ashley Street. A young boy approached my car and asked if I would buy him something. I said to him, “I don’t even know you. What is your name?” He told me his name and that he was in fourth grade. He had not eaten all day and it was 3 p.m. How could I say no?
I asked him what he wanted, and told him to wait for me at the front of the line. He ordered a chicken sandwich, large fries, holiday pie and a drink. Then I asked him how could he eat and ride his bike at the same time. He replied, “I’m going inside and sit down to eat.” It made me happy, because he was happy.
Merry Christmas!
The Rev. Dr. Berlinda A. Hart Love is pastor of Bethel A.M.E. Church, Hahira.
