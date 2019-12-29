HART LOVE: On celebrating Kwanzaa

The day after Christmas begins the season of Kwanzaa, a celebration held in the United States and other nations of the African diaspora to honor African culture and heritage. It is observed from Dec. 26 through Jan. 1 culminating in gift giving and a feast. Kwanzaa was first celebrated in 1966 and was created by Maulana Karenga.
There are seven principles of Kwanzaa and each of the seven days is dedicated to one. They are Umoja, Kujichagulia, Ujima, Ujamaa, Nia, Kuumba, and Imani.
Umoja (unity) emphasizes striving for unity in the family, community, nation and race.
Kujichagulia (self-determination) is creating, defining and speaking for ourselves.
Ujima (collective work and responsibility) stresses building and maintaining our community together and solving each other’s problems, as brothers and sisters.
Ujamaa (cooperative economics) instills the concept of becoming entrepreneurs by building our own businesses and profiting from them together.
Nia (purpose) is devoting our collective energies to building and developing our community, in order to maintain our traditional greatness.
Kuumba (creativity) teaches us to do everything that we can to leave our community more beautiful and beneficial than when we inherited it.
Young Greta Thunberg has so eloquently spoken on this topic to leaders around the world. We must join her in this plight to preserve our natural resources and our planet. Imani (faith) is to believe in our people with all our heart, especially our parents, teachers and leaders, and in righteousness through our struggles and victories.
African Americans come from a proud people and a rich heritage, and we have made many outstanding accomplishments to this country and abroad. However, the focus of our success as a people depends first and foremost on the family structure. Everything else is built upon that foundation. When the family structure deteriorates the rest of society will follow, including morals, patriotism and values.
These principles must be taught to our children, the leaders of today and tomorrow. The Bible tells us in Proverbs 22:6 (NIV) to “Start children off in the way they should go, and even when they are old they will not turn from it.”
Parents are the first teachers of children and children learn what they live, and live what they learn. These principles are universal and can be encouraged by all races, creeds and denominations.
God bless you! Happy Kwanzaa!
The Rev. Dr. Berlinda A. Hart Love is pastor of Bethel AME Church, Hahira.
