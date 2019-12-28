HART LOVE: Having a Happy New Year

It seems that the older we get, the faster time goes by. Just a few months ago we were preparing to celebrate the 2019 New Year. Now, those of us who have been blessed to still be in the land of the living are approaching that time again, praying that we will see New Year 2020.
Many people will be celebrating on New Year’s Eve and watching the ball drop in Times Square, New York City. There will be celebrities, entertainment of the finest kind and thousands of people ringing in the New Year.
Restaurants will be full and there will be masses of cars traveling the crowded highways to be with family and friends. When my parents were living they would stay awake with me until the ball dropped, followed by hugs and kisses and then I would tuck them into bed for the night.
To all of us, there is something really exciting about seeing the dawning of another year.
How many people will remember to pray the New Year in? Churches will be open for Watch Night Service, a service of praying and thanking God for allowing us to see the New Year come in.
People will make all kinds of New Year’s resolutions, but will they keep them? The passing of 2019 symbolizes letting go of the past and starting anew in 2020. It means forgetting those things that are no longer relevant to us, such as old grudges and negative experiences, and focusing on how much better our lives will be going forward.
We often miss the most important things in life, because of the negative feelings that we harbor in our hearts for a long time. These things are often an easy fix, however. Simply put them in the sea of forgetfulness and leave them there. Philippians 3:13b-15 (NRSV) states, “but this one thing I do: forgetting what lies behind and straining forward to what lies ahead, I press on toward the goal for the prize of the heavenly call of God in Christ Jesus. Let those of us then who are mature be of the same mind, and if you think differently about anything, this too God will reveal to you.”
Happy New Year, and as God blesses you in 2020, be a blessing to someone else.
Rev. Dr. Berlinda A. Hart Love is pastor of Bethel A.M.E. Church, Hahira.
