HART LOVE: Faith through the storm

Murphy’s Law states that “if anything can go wrong, it will go wrong.” It is a scientific fact that when we leave ourselves open for trouble to happen, it will.
I, like you, am concerned about the state of our nation and world, due to the coronavirus that has fiercely invaded God’s world with a grave impact, leaving millions confused, sad and forever wounded, and there is more to come.
We may be in for another roller coaster ride with COVID-19, and the devastation could be worse. That is heart breaking, but we will get through this in time.
Scientists around the world are working diligently against time on a vaccine, while the numbers of positive results continue to rise.
I had to search my heart as to what can we do to save lives in this second wave? We must first understand the nature of the beast. COVID-19, although having similarities to past viruses, is uniquely different. Scientists knew very little about it in the beginning, but significant progress is being made. However, they need our help.
What we have been asked to do is very little, none of which requires special knowledge or training, just the desire and willingness to follow leadership and save our people.
I realize that I am not an epidemiologist. Therefore, the expertise of specialists who have studied past pandemics is most important, as they have learned how this virus attacks the body, and how to slow and restrict its progress, thereby allowing us to resume some form of normalcy.
I choose life instead of death for my family, friends, myself, and most importantly, for those on the front lines who risk their lives every day to save others.
Is it really that difficult to take your temperature every day, ensuring that it is not above 100.4 degrees; wear a mask when among others, knowing that many are asymptomatic and could be carriers affecting thousands of people; stay away from large crowds; maintain social distancing when in closed buildings with open air circulating where feasible; and seeking medical attention if you test positive?
We are going through a storm and as with all storms, it will eventually end.
First, we must acknowledge that our Creator can turn things around in our favor.
Secondly, we must remain faithful to Him no matter what happens as the chastisement of the Lord is upon us due to the sinfulness of humanity. God is compassionate, kind and loving. He is also a jealous God who will turn us over to a reprobate mind and let Satan have a way with us, if we do not comply, like an angry parent.
Things can get better or worse, depending on our individual responses, and I ask you, “How much more can we take?”
God created the world in seven days, with his voice (Genesis 1:1-2:3). He spoke these words in that passage, “God made, God said, God created, God blessed, and God saw.”
Jesus, in Matthew 4:35-41, was in a boat and a great storm came up while He was asleep. He was awakened by the disciples who were afraid that they would drown. Jesus said to the wind and waves, “Peace be still” and to the disciples, “Why are you so afraid? Do you still have no faith?”
I implore you to keep the faith, be obedient to the leaders who have our best interest at heart and realize the grave consequences of not doing so, and pray. We are a community, a family and we need each other. Our faith will see us through the storm. God help us and God bless our families.
The Rev. Dr. Berlinda A. Hart Love is pastor of Bethel AME Church, Hahira.
