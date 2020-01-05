HART LOVE: Celebrating the legacy of King

It is an honor and privilege to celebrate the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as we approach his birthday.
He was one of two leaders that I chose to study, while in seminary, as I was impressed with his oratorical skills and his belief in peace and nonviolent social change. His legacy includes many sermons and speeches, but there is one that encouraged me as teenager to want to make something out of myself.
In this speech he says, and I summarize, In this most crucial and important part of your life, the decisions that you make may well determine which way your life will go, and in order to reach your goals you will need a blueprint that is proper, solid, and sound.
Included in your life’s blueprint should be three things:
1) A deep belief in your own dignity, worth, and somebodiness. Don’t allow anybody to make you feel like you are nobody. Always feel that you count, have worth and that your life has a golden significance.
2) Your life must have basic principles and a determination to achieve excellence in your various fields of endeavor. He quotes parts of the famous poem, “Be the Best of Whatever You Are,” written by Douglas Malloch – “Be a bush if you can’t be a tree. If you can’t be a highway, be a trail. Be the best of whatever you are.”
3) There must be a commitment to the eternal principles of beauty, justice and love. He then quotes a line from the famous poem, “Mother to Son,” written by Langston Hughes, “for life for none of us has been a crystal stair.” If you can’t fly, then run. If you can’t run, then walk. If you can’t walk, then crawl, but keep moving!
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a born leader, and for his dedication and love for his people and the people of God, he received the highest awards of man, including a Nobel Peace Prize and numerous things named in his honor, i.e. holiday and streets in every city.
However, the greatest award that he received was the realization of his dream for us to walk hand in hand with our neighbor, regardless of race, creed or denomination, and for his children to be judged not by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.
Rev. Dr. Berlinda A. Hart Love is Pastor of Bethel AME Church, Hahira.
