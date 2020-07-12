Empathy:
Let me hold the door for you. I may have never walked
A mile in your shoes,
But I can see that
Your soles are worn
And your strength is torn
Under the weight of a story
I have never lived before.
So let me hold the door for you. After all you’ve walked through, It’s the least I can do. – Morgan Harper Nichols
I remember when I stumbled upon the above quote. It hit the spot. I grew up in South Georgia, where holding the door for someone is largely entrenched behavior. If not done, it’s usually considered rude.
While the South definitely has her complexities, the practice of holding the door for a stranger is generally well taught. I relocated to the Northeast for my medical residency where holding the door for a stranger is not necessarily expected, or to be taken personally if neglected. It is just not as much of the habit.
I appreciate the act of holding the door for a stranger as a brief opportunity to acknowledge the stranger walking behind me as a human who warrants recognition through the courtesy of holding the door, and possibly more.
In this COVID-19 era, could we not view wearing a face covering in spaces where distancing is difficult to be as a new way to politely hold the door for others?
Across society we generally agree someone’s personal health matters deserve respect and privacy. When you wear a mask out of consideration for someone you do not know, you show her that you do not need to know her health history, but recognize that her health is important.
As a physician, I have the privilege to meet people in some of life’s most unique and challenging moments. Because of this experience, I know people often prefer privacy and respect regarding their health issues. A respect for such privacy is also essential. While I know empathy grows from diverse backgrounds, my upbringing in the South provided me with a variety of people and experiences which I would pinpoint as guiding examples of compassion and understanding.
With all that said, the frequent trend in the South of people not wanting to mask provides a paradox.
Though COVID-19 seems to be rather random in some ways, the patients who often fare worse have diabetes and obesity. We all know and love people with these common health issues. We can show people with diabetes, obesity and other chronic conditions respect by trying to protect them through wearing face coverings in public places.
We are still learning so much about this virus. While some compare it to the flu, or even claim it to be less severe than the flu, such a statement just seems wrong.
The physicians I trained under during residency, the physicians I work with now, and colleagues working around the country have never seen a flu season behave like this. We have never seen the flu cause entire households to require hospitalization because of respiratory failure requiring large amounts of oxygen supplementation.
My sickest COVID-19 patient was otherwise healthy and young and, despite aggressive attempts to keep him off a breathing machine, ended up requiring one week on a ventilator.
A nurse I know who is otherwise healthy and in her mid 30s contracted COVID-19, was hospitalized, and nearly ended up in the ICU. She is finally back at work, but now taking high dose blood thinners for months because of a blood clot in her lungs which occurred as a result of COVID-19. Blood clots are seeming to be more common with COVID-19 and their treatment is not without risk.
Another former coworker has a 62-year-old physician colleague intubated with COVID-19. The intubated colleague was active and working full time prior to this illness.
One friend doing an intensive care fellowship in New York City saw her third death from COVID-19 just three hours into her shift. This death was all the more memorable because a neighboring COVID-19 patient, with a curtain between her and the newly dead patient, let out a wail when she heard the team finally end their attempts with CPR to bring the patient back.
Imagine the pain of the patient who witnessed this death, all while wondering if their shared diagnosis would lead to the same end.
Like many diseases, COVID-19 creates patients for me from many walks of life. Some of the people I have seen with their health the most affected by COVID-19 have been small business owners. In this difficult economy, it is all the sadder to think of a small business owner with his health further assaulted by someone not trying his best to protect him.
This brief list of anecdotal experiences is not even the tip of the iceberg, though again – this small glimpse is still worse than anything the flu has shown us in recent years. I hope these brief true stories empower you to wear a mask when others around do not do the same.
You do not hold the door for someone and then forget all the manners your mom taught you, and similarly wearing a face covering in public is not the only thing you do to decrease COVID-19 spread.
Though, wearing a mask and holding the door are both important expressions of respect. The expectation of cloth face masks is not to stop all virus particle spread, but instead realizing that much virus spread comes from particles emitted when talking, etc.
Such particles are large vehicles for virus transmission, and are filtered well, even with simple cloth coverings.
One experiment published in an April 2020 New England Journal of Medicine effectively visualized emitted spit (or “particles”) with talking as flashes on a screen. The same phrases were said with and without a face covering, and then the number of flashes counted for each. The number of flashes with face covering was 0.1, and the number of flashes without a face covering was a minimum of 227.
As viruses rely on living creatures to spread their particles, the reduction of a mask covering is noteworthy, though not the only thing you do to reduce COVID-19 spread.
COVID-19 is a newly emerged disease; so, some current attempts to understand its behavior come from data on the most similar viruses, which are SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) and MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome). A systematic review is a way for researchers to compare many sets of data from many patients.
On June 1, 2020, a systematic review was published to compare effectiveness of different strategies to reduce virus transmission.
It ultimately included data from over 25,000 people around the world confirmed to be infected with SARS, MERS, or COVID-19. Face coverings in these studies showed a 3% risk of virus being spread, versus a rate of 17% when no face covering was used.
If you prefer an example which feels closer to home consider the hair salon in Missouri where two hair stylists confirmed to be COVID-19 positive wore masks while symptomatic and working, saw 140 clients, and no clients became infected. While I do not recommend working around people when symptomatic with COVID-19, this event shows us how a simple mask helps keep people safe.
Risk reduction with mask use protects lives and protects businesses.
As a UGA football fan, I consider Sanford Stadium, which is the football stadium at the University of Georgia, to be a loud and awesome place when full; 92,746 seats of screaming fans, in addition to the action on the field, makes for an amazing experience.
At the time this is written, the total number of U.S. deaths from COVID-19 is 118,000. So, conceptualize every one of those seats at Sanford Stadium representing a death, and it is still less than the number of U.S. deaths from COVID-19.
Total number of U.S. flu deaths from last year’s flu season (October 2019 through April 2020) is estimated to be 62,000. Flu deaths in the U.S. are also incredibly tragic, though fill only two thirds of Sanford Stadium; and the COVID-19 death count overflows the stadium.
At the time this is written, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state of Georgia is 60,912, and the death count for Georgia is 2,605. These numbers, from the Georgia Department of Public Health, give COVID-19 a 4.3% death rate in the state. The number of deaths for the state of Georgia well exceeds the entire student body at my beloved high school alma mater, Valdosta High School.
Early in medical school, when being told about the sacrifices I would make in pursuit of my career, I was told that the hardest part would sometimes be all the “other life stuff” that goes on outside your work at the hospital.
I fully recognize that many people are dealing with issues outside of COVID-19, and many have found measures taken in the name of the pandemic to be brutal. Out of the blue, on March 9, my mom was diagnosed with cancer. On March 17, she met with a surgeon at a major academic medical center to discuss her surgery, which could be curative if done in time.
At that same appointment, the surgeon told her he could not schedule the surgery because of administrative decisions made to restrict operative cases for fear of resource needs during the anticipated surge in COVID-19 patients. Though her surgery was urgent, it was not emergent.
Miraculously, at the last minute, she was able to get the surgery done at another academic center on March 30. I failed to mention that my mom’s diagnosis was around five weeks before my scheduled wedding date. After talking with my now husband and family, we opted to keep our date and accept a different wedding than previously anticipated.
In some ways, the coming tide of COVID-19 made us even more resolute on being married. It seemed all the more important to focus on something joyful. My mom, though not quite herself, was able to enjoy our very small outdoor wedding ceremony on April 18.
We had a beautiful wedding day and are so grateful to be married. My mom has been doing quite well with her recovery. She is now back to walking three miles a day. Like other cancer patients, her coordination of care is more complex because of COVID-19. My friends who are oncologists have been scared for their patients.
Increased challenges in cancer care coordination are a frustrating reality; however, my frustrations with it do not make COVID-19 fake news. Though the pandemic is frustrating to cancer patients and cancer care providers, it pales in comparison to the frustration experienced by medically vulnerable patients watching those healthier acting in ways which create increased risk.
Truthfully, it feels disrespectful and similar to when someone does not hold the door when you are walking through right behind them. It is as if not only is the door not being opened for them, it at times is being shut in their faces.
A pandemic with a newly emerged pathogen is so complex. We are all having to learn as we go. During this difficult time, some extra grace and empathy for another person’s struggles and journey is essential.
More importantly, acknowledging that you can make a choice to act in a small way out of respect for a person and her struggles, even without knowing much about her is all the more important.
In the South, we are usually good at holding the door for people we do not know. I know we have room for improvement. Wearing a mask is not the only step you take to protect someone, and holding the door is not the only step necessary to show another human being respect.
I hope we can look at wearing a mask to protect others as a new way to politely hold the door and express respect for those in and beyond our community.
Lastly, for all those who are wearing a mask and doing what you can to reduce the spread of COVID-19 — my family thanks you, my coworkers thank you, my patients thank you, and I thank you. It means so much to see you helping.
Dr. Laura Harrison, M.D., is a 2005 graduate of Valdosta High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.